Class 4A
Who: No. 2 North Scott (19-3) vs. No. 8 Denison-Schleswig (20-2)
When: Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
BC Moore line: North Scott by 12
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals against either No. 3 Grinnell or No. 6 Sioux City Heelan at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
North Scott's key players: Grace Boffeli, 6-2, jr. (17.6 ppg., 11.1 rpg.); Presley Case, 5-4, jr. (10.9 ppg., 4.8 apg., 3.7 spg.); Rylie Rucker, 5-7, sr. (8.0 ppg., 48.7 percent 3-point shooter)
Denison-Schleswig's key players: Paige Andersen, 5-10, so. (13.4 ppg., 7.4 rpg., 1.4 bpg); Sarah Heilesen, 5-11, sr. (13.0 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 1.2 bpg); Hannah Neeman, 6-0, so. (12.3 ppg., 7.3 rpg.)
Quick hits: This is Denison-Schleswig's first trip to state since 2005, seventh overall. Monarchs senior guard Alex Mohr is a five-sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball, soccer, track and softball. This is also North Scott's seventh trip to state, first since winning the title in 2017. The Lancers have not lost to a team in Class 4A this season. Boffeli is the leading rebounder in the 4A tournament field while Case leads the tournament field in steals.
Class 1A
Who: No. 6 Clarksville (20-2) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Marquette (21-2)
When: Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
BC Moore line: Marquette by 3
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals against either No. 1 Newell-Fonda or unranked Springville at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Clarksville's's key players: Kori Wedeking, 5-9, jr. (17.5 ppg., 4.5 rpg., 5.1 apg., 6.5 spg.); Janet Borchardt, 5-11, jr. (13.0 ppg., 5.4 rpg.)
Bellevue Marquette's key players: Teona Richman, 5-8, sr. (13.4 ppg., 8.0 rpg.); Miranda Peters, 5-10, jr. (13.3 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 2.6 spg); Tori Michel, 6-0, jr. (10.6 ppg., 10.1 rpg.)
Quick hits: Clarksville is making its first trip to the state tournament after winning the Iowa Star Conference. Wedeking is a two-time first team all-state pitcher in softball. Belleuve Marquette is making its seventh trip to state, sixth under head coach Jim Kettmann. The Mohawks are on a 15-game winning streak and have not lost to a Class 1A opponent this year.
