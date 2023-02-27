DES MOINES — Davenport North could not have scripted a better start to Monday afternoon’s girls state basketball quarterfinal. The Wildcats scored seven points in the first 100 seconds and led seven-zip.

It might have turned out to be a detriment for the Wildcats.

“It had our confidence up and we were very excited to be up by that much, but that kind of hurt us,” North sophomore Journey Houston said. “When things started to go downhill, we didn’t handle it very well.”

Too much foul trouble, too many missed shots and too much Ava Zediker ultimately halted North’s first state tournament appearance in seven years.

Zediker dropped in a game-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Class 5A fourth-ranked West Des Moines Dowling handled fifth-ranked North 52-38 at Wells Fargo Arena.

“I think a little of our youth got to us today,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “We didn’t get to the next right thing as quickly as we have been this year.”

Fouls, in particular, took a toll.

Starters Divine Bourrage and Alyvia McCorkle, the team’s second- and third-leading scorers, each had two fouls five minutes into the game. Bourrage picked up her third in the opening minute of the second quarter. Less than a minute later, McCorkle was whistled for her third.

“Once we got in foul (trouble), it brought the momentum down a little bit,” senior Mariah Thompson said. “Those are two players we need on the court.”

Dowling coach Kristin Meyer said she spoke to her team before the game about having an aggressive mindset to possibly force foul trouble for North.

“Their starters are so good, especially (Bourrage and Houston),” Meyer said. “If we could get one of them to have to sit a little bit, it made it a little bit easier for us offensively and defensively.”

Dowling recovered from the early deficit with an 11-0 spree. The Maroons outscored the Wildcats 15-4 in the second stanza to grab a 28-13 halftime lead.

Besides limited minutes for multiple starters, North struggled to hit shots. The Wildcats made only 5 of 24 tries in the first half and were 1-for-10 from beyond the arc for the game.

“The court, the lights, a different type of pressure, I think all those things played into our 3-point percentage,” said junior Kyra Taylor, who sparked North’s quick start with five points.

North trimmed the deficit to 10 points in the third quarter before fouls squelched any comeback chance. McCorkle and Houston collected their fourth fouls, 11 seconds apart, midway through the third quarter.

“The foul trouble, it weighs you down,” Rucker said. “It took a little bit of our aggressiveness away or made us think twice of what we want to do.

“I give the kids credit, they kept plugging away.”

Houston, who finished with a team-high 14 points and six rebounds, converted two three-point plays in the early stages of the fourth. She followed with another basket to make it a 43-33 margin.

The Wildcats never could draw any closer.

Between Zediker and freshman Ellie Muller’s 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench, Dowling staved off the Mississippi Athletic Conference runner-up to earn a showdown with top-ranked and MAC champion Pleasant Valley on Thursday in a 11:45 a.m. semifinal.

“We’re playing great ‘D’ right now," Zediker said.

Dowling grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and finished with a 42-26 rebounding advantage.

“North relies on offensive rebounds and putbacks and they’re great at it, so limiting second chance points for us was big,” Meyer said.

The Wildcats return four starters next season — Houston, Bourrage, McCorkle and Taylor. They also have a state tournament game under their belt.

“Now they know what it takes,” Rucker said. “What does it feel like when you step on that court? There are a whole lot more things in the air once you get here, things you don’t really realize until you physically step out there.”

Houston said the talent is in place, but the Wildcats need to take another step in their maturity between now and next winter.

“We need to be a little bit more composed,” Houston said. “When we get high, we get a little too high and force stuff. When we’re low, we’re in the dumps and don’t do much. We need to find that happy-medium.”

According to Rucker, North is still in the infancy stages of its development. Bourrage and Houston still have two years remaining. McCorkle is a freshman.

“We’re barely scratching the surface,” Rucker noted. “I’m glad we had this experience, but if we want to contend for a state title, we need to realize it takes this kind of effort, it takes this kind of love with your teammates to get over those sticky spots in the game.

“We’ve got a lot of steps to take yet.”

WDM Dowling 52, Davenport North 38

DAVENPORT NORTH (21-3) – Divine Bourrage 3-13 0-0 6, Mariah Thompson 2-8 3-5 7, Journey Houston 6-12 2-4 14, Kyra Taylor 3-7 1-2 8, Alyvia McCorkle 1-2 1-1 3, Aliza Ramos 0-1 0-0 0, Maya Arnold 0-2 0-0 0, Damia Clark 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 7-12 38.

WDM DOWLING (20-4) – Ellie Olson 1-1 0-1 2, Ava Zediker 9-17 4-6 25, Layla Trytten 0-0 1-2 1, Julia Moore 2-11 0-1 5, Lauryn Frerichs 0-4 0-0 0, Marin Heller 3-6 0-0 7, Ellie Muller 4-9 4-6 12. Totals 19-48 9-16 52.

Dav. North;9;4;12;13;--;38

WDM Dowling;13;15;10;14;--;52

3-point goals – North 1-10 (Taylor 1-2, Bourrage 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Clark 0-2, Houston 0-1, Ramos 0-1); Dowling 5-21 (Zediker 3-10, Moore 1-4, Heller 1-3, Frerichs 0-4). Rebounds – North 26 (Houston 6, Bourrage 5); Dowling 42 (Zediker 12, Muller 7). Assists – North 4 (Bourrage 2, Thompson 2); Dowling 10 (Zediker 3, Moore 3). Turnovers – North 8, Dowling 16. Total fouls – North 17, Dowling 11. Fouled out – none.

