DES MOINES — Its offense was spotty. Its defense was suffocating.

There is no secret what has propelled the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ basketball team to a 24-0 record and the Class 5A state semifinals for the second consecutive year.

Defense. And lots of it.

Top-ranked PV pieced together another defensive masterpiece Monday afternoon to oust ninth-ranked West Des Moines Valley 43-28 in a quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

“Our defense was unstoppable today,” Spartan senior Halle Vice said. “We had a lot of energy and pressure.”

It was the third straight postseason game and 19th time this season PV has held an opponent below 35 points.

Valley (15-9) never could get comfortable against PV’s extended 2-3 zone.

“We did a great job of keeping them extended,” Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. “We moved our feet a little better and didn’t foul as much, and we ended possessions amazingly well.

“Every kid had a tenacity to end their possessions and get rebounds. That was huge.”

The Spartans get fourth-ranked West Des Moines Dowling, a 52-38 winner over Davenport North, in the semifinals at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. PV is seeking to reach its first state title game.

“We’ve got one more step,” PV junior guard Jessie Clemons said.

“It is really special to get a win at the state tournament, but we still have more to accomplish,” Vice noted.

Despite four turnovers in the opening four minutes and another stretch of four miscues in the second half, the Spartans shot nearly 50% from the field and didn't trail.

PV strung together an 11-0 flurry in the opening quarter and never was in danger of relinquishing it. Vice had six of her game-high 18 points in that span and Clemons buried the first of her two 3s.

“We looked a lot more composed out there than we did last year,” Vice said. “That’s experience and maturity.”

That poise was missing at times last year.

“When a team was in our shorts a little bit, we came unraveled last year,” Goetz said. “Today, I thought we stayed very composed and kudos to our leader (Vice), that was one of the most composed games she has played. That trickles down to everybody else.”

Quinn Vice knocked in a 3-pointer to give PV a 24-11 advantage, its largest of the half. Valley whittled the deficit to eight by halftime.

The second half was a defensive clinic from the Spartans. Valley turned the ball over on its first four possessions of the third quarter and didn’t score the last 6 minutes, 42 seconds of the game.

Valley shot 9-for-36 (25%) and didn't have anyone in double figures.

“We knew this was going to be a defensive game,” Clemons said. “These are two of the best defensive teams playing right now. We knew we would have to bring it and we’d have to have a certain composure on the offensive end in order to beat a very good defensive team.”

In two meetings this year, Valley averaged 29.5 points and was 5-for-41 from beyond the arc against PV.

“It starts with our ball pressure at the top,” guard Reagan Pagniano said. “We have a bunch of length that we use. That really helps us.”

The Spartans have three 6-footers among their starting five. That, coupled with their athleticism, causes congestion for teams.

"Our weak side did a terrific job," Goetz said. "Nobody in the world sees that, but when our weak side can cause havoc, it shrinks the court down for them. You add the ball pressure, length and athleticism, it makes it very difficult for the opposing team."

Clemons had four steals, leaving her one shy of Carli Spelhaug’s single-season school record of 107. The Spartans had nine takeaways in the game and Quinn Vice blocked two shots.

“We’re so long and athletic nobody knows how to stop it,” Quinn Vice said.

Halle Vice said defense was a major emphasis leading up to the tournament.

“We wanted it to be top tier for this game,” she said. “It showed in this game. The shots they did take, a lot of them were forced.”

Clemons finished with 11 points while Pagniano had eight and Quinn Vice recorded six as PV has won all but four games this year by double figures.

PV is the only semifinalist from eastern Iowa in 5A. Defending state champion Johnston and sixth-ranked Ankeny Centennial meet in Thursday's first semifinal.

“It is personal, and we have a chip on our shoulder,” Quinn Vice said. “We want to prove to everyone that the east side can ball just as well as the Des Moines area.”

Pleasant Valley 43, West Des Moines Valley 28

WDM VALLEY (15-9) – Elan Litt 2-6 0-0 6, Elise Jaeger 2-5 4-9 8, Jayci Loecke 1-7 0-0 3, Brynne Katcher 3-9 2-2 8, Ana Spaine 1-6 1-2 3, Madison Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Reese Cooley 0-0 0-0 0, Sierra Emison-Clair 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-36 7-13 28.

PLEASANT VALLEY (24-0) – Jessie Clemons 3-5 3-4 11, Reagan Pagniano 3-6 2-2 8, Halle Vice 7-13 3-5 18, Quinn Vice 2-6 0-0 6, Addy Maurer 0-0 0-0 0, Hailey Asselin 0-1 0-0 0, Isabelle Kremer 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Russmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-31 8-11 43.

WDM Valley;6;10;8;4;--;28

Pleasant Valley;14;10;11;8;--;43

3-point goals – Valley 3-18 (Litt 2-5, Loecke 1-5, Katcher 0-4, Brown 0-2, Jaeger 0-1, Emison-Clair 0-1); PV 5-8 (Clemons 2-2, Q. Vice 2-2, H. Vice 1-2, Pagniano 0-2). Rebounds – Valley 23 (Jaeger 9); PV 24 (H. Vice 6, Q. Vice 4, Asselin 4). Assists – Valley 6 (Jaeger 2, Katcher 2); PV 9 (Pagniano 4). Turnovers – Valley 16, PV 16. Total fouls – Valley 13, PV 15. Fouled out – none.

Photos: Pleasant Valley defeats West Des Moines Valley, 43-28, advances to a Class 5A Iowa Girls semifinals