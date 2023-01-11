Iowa Pacesetter: ACL recovery goes beyond physical battle for Lancers' Farnum

ELDRIDGE — As Makayla Farnum walked out of North Scott High School following Monday night’s basketball practice, she had an ice pack wrapped around her left knee and another on her right ankle.

Injuries are certainly part of the game, but the junior has endured a series of setbacks during the past three years that have limited her time on the court.

Farnum had an extensive shoulder injury as an eighth grader. She underwent season-ending knee surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament before her sophomore year. She missed multiple games this season with an ankle injury.

The physical recovery is demanding, but the mental battle is the silent war waged after tearing an ACL. One bad step can rip away a young athlete’s identity in an instant. Recovery can feel like an eternity.

“The physical part wasn’t that much of a bother,” Farnum said. “Mentally, I had a lot of adversity with it. I watched everybody play and I wanted to be out there. It was super hard to watch.”

The 5-foot-11 Farnum is healthy and rounding back into form.

In her last four outings, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter has scored 24, 13, 21 and 23 points, respectively, coming off the bench. North Scott has won three of those games to inch above .500 for the season.

Still, it has been a substantial challenge reaching that point.

After a productive freshman season, one in which she averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, Farnum tore her ACL in Des Moines during an AAU tournament in May 2021.

“I went down and I knew it was not good,” she said.

Surgery followed and then physical therapy. Her entire sophomore basketball season was wiped out.

Farnum hung out with friends frequently to take her mind off the injury.

“Last year was really hard on her,” North Scott coach Devvin Davis said. “Her role completely changed to almost like a student-coach.

“She handled it really well. There are bad days, rough days when you come back from (physical therapy) and they just kicked your butt. Her attitude, though, was really positive the whole time.”

Farnum returned to the court last spring on the AAU circuit. After starting the spring with Martin Brothers, she moved to All-Iowa Attack.

“I started to get back to my old self,” she said. “I really concentrated on my shooting and developing my skills.”

However, there was some hesitancy. The knee injury was still in her thoughts.

Then in North Scott’s season opener against Iowa City Liberty, Farnum sustained an ankle injury.

“That really put me back,” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘Wow, I’m hurt again.’ I was like, ‘Am I ever going to come back?’ It really did take a toll on me.”

That wasn’t the end.

As Farnum was about to return from the ankle injury, she watched her teammate, Hattie Hagedorn, tear her ACL during a game at Davenport North in early December.

Emotions poured out.

“I was freaking out mentally,” Farnum said. “I was like, ‘It is going to be me next.’ Mentally, it was so hard.”

Farnum returned the following week. She had 14 points and five rebounds in a win against Assumption before enduring a difficult stretch.

In a three-game span against Dubuque Senior, Davenport Central and Pleasant Valley, Farnum missed 24 of 26 shots and scored only nine points.

The injuries, and the fear of possibly getting hurt again, were consuming her thoughts. Davis said she was coasting at times in practice.

“I was really timid,” Farnum admitted.

Farnum was taken out of the starting lineup.

Davis said there were multiple reasons for the change, not just Farnum’s struggles.

“I wasn’t sure how she was going to respond to it because that’s a new spot for her,” Davis noted.

Davis and Farnum had a lengthy conversation. Farnum had her knee evaluated again to alleviate any concerns. She continued rehabbing her ankle.

“We got it figured out,” Davis said. “Since then, the switch clicked and we’re good again.

“It isn’t talked about enough, but these are high school athletes dealing with a lot outside of basketball. When you add injury to the equation, that’s a lot on a kid. I’ve been proud of how she’s responded.”

Farnum believes, at least for now, she has overcome the mental hurdle.

“I started to let go and just play,” she said. “If I get hurt, I get hurt.”

Farnum is still coming off the bench for the Lancers.

“She’s handled it wonderfully,” Davis said. “She hasn’t questioned it. If anything, it has motivated her some.”

Farnum was drawn to basketball at an early age. She dabbled with other sports, but didn’t get the satisfaction from them like she did basketball.

“I liked basketball because of how physical it was,” she said.

Farnum’s game has evolved in the past couple of years.

Described by Davis as a bulldozer early in her high school career, Farnum has developed an outside game. Besides being second on the team in rebounding, she is second on the team in 3-point makes with more than a dozen.

“She put in a ton of time this summer and preseason,” Davis said. “She was texting me every week this entire fall to get in the gym before school. I can’t say enough good things about her dedication.

“It is easy to feel bad for yourself and blame an injury for coming back flat or not as skilled, but she didn’t do that.”

Farnum is looking to help the Lancers find another gear in the second half of the season.

Unranked North Scott is 7-6, with four of those losses to state-ranked teams. It has another crack at state-ranked Davenport North, Central DeWitt and Pleasant Valley in the coming days and weeks.

“I definitely feel I have stepped up the last few games but so has our team as well,” Farnum said. “We’ve all been climbing up this ladder and we’re getting there.

“It has taken a while to figure each other out with teammates getting hurt and people out. We’re starting to figure it all out.”

If anything, the past two years have changed Farnum’s perspective.

“Every game is an opportunity, a blessing,” she said. “Now, it is more about we’re going to have fun and we’re going to play together instead of it’s just another Tuesday or Friday game.

“I put an extra amount of work in for that because I know how easily it can be taken away.”