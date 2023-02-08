WHEATLAND, Iowa — Kahlie Hill has a list of basketball goals posted on her refrigerator.

Reaching 1,000 career points, becoming the school’s career rebounding leader and obtaining a certain free throw percentage are among the items written on a sheet of paper.

“Every day I wake up, I look at those goals,” Hill said. “I see what the goals are and what I need to focus on. It is always in my brain and I’m constantly reminded of those goals when I'm watching film.”

The Calamus-Wheatland High School junior recently checked one of those goals off the list. Hill became the school’s all-time leading scorer in five-player basketball last Tuesday in a victory over Bellevue Marquette.

With a reverse layup in the first half, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter surpassed Katie Jacobsen Schroeder as the Warriors’ scoring queen. Hill has 860 career points heading into Thursday night’s Class 1A regional opener against Clinton Prince of Peace.

“It shows a lot of commitment on her part, to want to be able to do that,” Cal-Wheat coach Matt Boeckmann said. “It is not just what she does here during the basketball season. For her, it is all year and the work she has put into it.”

Basketball has been a fixture in Hill’s life since elementary school. She played on a traveling team operated by one of her father’s friends in Burlington as a fourth and fifth grader.

Hill moved to Wheatland before sixth grade and then joined the Iowa Prep AAU program based out of Cedar Rapids the summer after her ninth-grade season.

She plays volleyball and softball, but basketball is her passion.

“The main thing is just my experience,” Hill said. “I’ve been playing for so long. When the school day is not the greatest, basketball is something I always look forward to. When I’m down because of something else, I go the gym and play basketball.

“It is what I enjoy doing, and that’s what takes my mind off everything. I have a little bit of talent, so there is some joy there.”

Boeckmann said Hill is often the first one to pipe up in team conversations about something they watched on film. She also isn’t afraid to lend encouragement or a helping hand to the underclassmen in the program.

“She’s a great teammate,” Boeckmann said. “It is team-first in everything she does, and her teammates all want to be around her. We’ve got good chemistry this year and she fits really well with that.”

Hill has flourished with the Warriors. After averaging 10.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game as a freshman, she saw those numbers spike to 13.8 points and 9.1 rebounds a year ago. This season, Hill is averaging 15.3 points and 9.1 boards.

More than points and rebounds, Hill has been at the forefront of the program’s turnaround.

The Warriors are 47-19 the past three seasons, including a 17-5 mark this season. Cal-Wheat had experienced only one winning season in the previous 12 years before this season’s junior class arrived.

“This is just the foundation,” Hill said. “There is a lot more to come with Cal-Wheat girls basketball. The next step is to get further in the postseason. We’re set up with a couple home games here. Hopefully, we can execute and get to that North Linn game.”

As the defensive attention has increased, the 6-foot-1 post has had to adapt. Teams have thrown a box-in-one or a triangle-and-two at the Warriors this season.

Because of that, Hill’s assist numbers have soared. She had 56 assists in her first two combined years with the program. She has 63 this year — third most in the Tri-Rivers East Division.

“Teams have thrown a lot of stuff at her which makes her have to work harder,” Boeckmann said. “She doesn’t have the thought, ‘I have to score.’ If she can’t score and she’s double-teamed, she is fine getting that assist. She’s really a team player.”

Hill has recorded double-doubles in half of Cal-Wheat’s 22 games. She had a triple-double (20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in a win over Central City earlier this season.

Over time, Hill has had to adjust her game.

“When I was younger, I was like 3 feet taller than everyone,” she said. “They automatically said you’re taller than everyone for the rest of your life, so go play the post. I got used to playing the post.”

The height differential isn’t as glaring now. It has required her to focus on things such as ball-handling and being comfortable away from the basket.

“Being 6-1, I’m going to face girls that are taller than me in upcoming years,” she said. “I’ve spent a lot of time on ball-handling and working on my outside game.

“My freshman and sophomore year, I relied on my post moves and being down low. I’ve been attacking the basket more, trying to get to the free throw line.”

Hill shoots nearly 54% from the field and is a team-best 71 of 85 (83.5%) at the foul line.

The personal highlight came last week against Bellevue Marquette. Since the IHMVCU Shootout in early January, Hill had been tracking how close she was to Jacobsen’s scoring record.

“I knew I was four points away going into the Marquette game,” she recalled. “When the moment actually hit, I didn’t realize it until after the quarter was over and they made the announcement.

“There is all this lead up to something big and then I don’t even remember it.”

Ultimately, Hill wants to play basketball beyond high school.

First, there are more individual and team goals to obtain. She is on pace to reach 1,000 career points early in her senior season. She is around 100 rebounds away from the school’s all-time mark. She wants to add to her assist total.

And there might be some goals added to that sheet of paper on the refrigerator before next season. Hill is putting no limits on herself.

“I’m going to look throughout the offseason and realize there are some other ones out there I want to get to where I actually have to push myself for,” she said. “If I have the determination and have the guts to actually do it, I can exceed anything I want to exceed.”