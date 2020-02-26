Iowa Pacesetter: Knights' Schubert enjoying banner freshman year

After posting an average margin of victory of just 7.8 points in the regular season, the Knights have three postseason wins by an average of 31.

"It's a struggle for everyone," McNamara said. "It's a struggle for the girls that are older that think they know where they're going to be in a season because of how hard they've worked and then someone young comes in and really pushes them or excels maybe a little bit quicker in a season than what they do and it's tough for a lot of different girls.

"But I'm really happy with the way it's coming together at this point in the season. This is exactly what we needed to see happen, for everyone to start meshing, playing together and finding an identity."

Schubert has also found another gear in the playoffs, averaging 16.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in the three postseason games.

"It's the postseason and these games matter even more," she said. "If you want to take your team to state, you've got to push yourself to be better and you've got to push your teammates to be better. You have to rely on them, make sure you're a good teammate and you push them to the best of their abilities and they'll do the same for you."