Iowa Pacesetter: Knights' Schubert enjoying banner freshman year

A.J. Schubert couldn't have planned a better start to her Assumption career.
After earning MAC volleyball player of the year honors and a state trip in the fall, Schubert, just a freshman, makes her second state tournament appearance in the last three months, this time as part of the girls basketball team.
Assumption takes on second-ranked Clear Lake in a Class 3A quarterfinal Monday at 8:30 p.m., thanks in large part to Schubert's 23-point, 16-rebound effort in Assumption's 55-42 regional final win over Waukon last Saturday.
"I didn't really expect to be as far as I am now," said Schubert, this week's Iowa Pacesetter. "I knew I wanted to play basketball, but it's not my main sport. Volleyball's always been my main thing. After that season was over, I was like, I have so much time, I want to go into this sport and play as hard as I can and I'm going to work hard. A lot of my teammates understood and they pushed me to be where I am now."
It's not a stretch to think the Knights wouldn't be back at state for the 16th time in program history if not for the emergence of Schubert, a 6-foot-1 post player who leads Assumption with 10.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
"She's been huge for us, especially the second half of the season," Assumption coach Katelyn McNamara said. "She was clutch in quite a few games. There were times I'd look up at the scoreboard and she'd have 16 points and I'd be like, whoa, where did that come from?"
However, it took some time for Schubert to become a focal point for Assumption. After the volleyball season, she was eased into the rigors of varsity basketball, and in her first seven games she averaged 3.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.
After the holiday break, Schubert was inserted into the starting lineup on Jan. 7 against North Scott and scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the eventual MAC champions. She has started every game since.
"We had some injuries and we had some sicknesses so (A.J.) was healthy and she was playing very consistently. So we decided to put her in," McNamara said. "That game against North Scott, even though we played horribly as a team, she still came out with double digits and then we were like, OK, we'd be dumb to not make this a consistent thing."
Playing that well against the defending Class 4A champions gave Schubert the confidence to know she could play at a high level on the basketball court.
"I was scared to go in that game," Schubert said, "but after, even though we lost, I came out with that record of it and we had a team that was just going to move on from it."
Since entering the starting lineup, Schubert is averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in 16 games. It took some time for the Knights to adjust to having a freshman in such a big role, but as the season has gone on, the rest of the team has settled in, and it seems as if the Knights are clicking now at just the right time.
After posting an average margin of victory of just 7.8 points in the regular season, the Knights have three postseason wins by an average of 31.
"It's a struggle for everyone," McNamara said. "It's a struggle for the girls that are older that think they know where they're going to be in a season because of how hard they've worked and then someone young comes in and really pushes them or excels maybe a little bit quicker in a season than what they do and it's tough for a lot of different girls.
"But I'm really happy with the way it's coming together at this point in the season. This is exactly what we needed to see happen, for everyone to start meshing, playing together and finding an identity."
Schubert has also found another gear in the playoffs, averaging 16.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in the three postseason games.
"It's the postseason and these games matter even more," she said. "If you want to take your team to state, you've got to push yourself to be better and you've got to push your teammates to be better. You have to rely on them, make sure you're a good teammate and you push them to the best of their abilities and they'll do the same for you."
Already used to the bright lights of Cedar Rapids' U.S. Cellular Center, Schubert now gets to play at Wells Fargo Arena. There will be some differences — only one court, for one — but that experience with the volleyball team in November might help Schubert deal with the nerves next week.
"It really has helped me with the big crowds," Schubert said. "Going from volleyball into basketball, there's still big crowds in basketball but it really helped me with your confidence, saying, you've just got to tune everyone out. It's still basketball, it's still a game and it really helped me say I can do this, they put me here for a reason and my teammates are going to help me push through it."