Iowa Pacesetter: North freshman Houston is wise beyond her years

Before Journey Houston had played a second of high school basketball for Davenport North this winter, she already collected three Division I scholarship offers.
Take a peek at the women's Top 25 this week and you'll see these are no ordinary programs showing interest. Iowa State is ranked seventh, Michigan is eighth and Iowa — a preseason top 10 squad — is 25th.
For a 14-year-old, still getting acclimated to high school, it can be overwhelming to handle the added attention and lofty expectations that come with offers from established power five schools.
“I don’t let any of it get to my head,” she said. “When I step on the court, I’m not like, ‘I got three D-I offers.’ I say, ‘Yeah, I’m good, but I need to prove it. I need to show it.’”
This week’s Iowa Pacesetter has lived up to the billing in the first dozen games of her high school career.
Matched up against girls two, three and four years older, the 5-foot-10 Houston is the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s leading scorer (19.8 points per game) and ranks second in rebounding (10.1 per contest).
No freshman is registering more points in the state in any classification than Houston. And no ninth-grader is snaring more rebounds at the Class 5A level than Houston.
“Honestly, I feel like there is a lot of pressure because I knew people were going to be watching me and thinking, ‘Is this girl really that good?’” Houston said. “I feel good about what I’ve done, but I feel like I can always do more. I want to keep pushing myself so we can keep winning.”
Basketball runs deep in Houston’s bloodlines.
Her sister, Jinaya, was an all-stater on multiple occasions and a linchpin to North’s only state tournament appearance in 2016.
Her brother, Jayden, powered the boys squad to a state tournament trip in 2020.
“Ever since my siblings came to North, I knew I wanted to follow in their footsteps and do what they did,” Houston said. “I want to make sure people respect our last name.”
The similarities extend beyond having the same initials.
They’ve all had a propensity to attack the basket and been labeled as slashers. They’ve all had a knack for rebounding.
“And we’re all competitive,” Houston said. “When we see the ball, we just want to get it.”
Maybe the most impressive statistic is Houston's 4.6 offensive rebounds per game. She gobbled up nine against Central DeWitt last month and tallied eight versus Davenport Assumption in a recent contest.
“We might not technically block out the best at times, but when she wants to go get it, she’s going,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “It doesn’t matter if she has to go between two or three kids, she’s going to pursue the ball.”
That mentality comes from some tough-love moments against her brother at the YMCA.
“He’s (6-2) and a 200-pound guy,” Houston said. “There aren’t many girls like that, so going against him, it really motivates me. So when I come from the gym into here, it is easy.”
Since Houston started playing organized basketball around third grade, she has shared a court with older competitors. She was teammates with Pleasant Valley junior Halle Vice last summer on the All-Iowa Attack 16-and-under AAU team that won Nike Nationals in Augusta, Ga.
So when Houston stepped foot on the court against Iowa recruit and Cedar Rapids Washington senior Hannah Stuelke in her high school debut, she was not intimidated.
Houston recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists in a two-point loss.
“It really helped playing up when I was younger,” Houston said. “It prepared me for this.”
North started the season 0-6, four of those losses by one possession. The Wildcats have strung together five victories in their last six outings since then.
Houston has averaged nearly 22 points and 10.5 rebounds in that stretch.
“We started off rough, but our record means nothing,” she said. “We can beat any team if we really put our mind to it. We’ve definitely improved.”
Her production has been vital, but Rucker praises Houston’s maturity and disposition.
“Coaching her, it is hard to get a good read,” he said. “She’s very introspective and quiet.
“You want kids who celebrate good things and play with great emotion, and she has some of that, but I like players where I can never tell if you’re rattled or sky high and all too pumped up. She’s just so even-keeled and her demeanor is like, ‘Here we go, let’s get it.'”
With basketball consuming so much of her time — school season in the winter and AAU in the spring and summer — Houston is cognizant of not overdoing it.
Jinaya signed with the Hawkeyes and left the program before her freshman season citing she lost her love for the game.
“(Finding balance) is one thing we talk about the most in our family,” Houston said. “You don’t want to get burned out by playing the sport so much that you start to lose the love for it.
“I’m always making sure I spend time with family and friends or take a day off here and there so I’m not doing too much. The thing is, I love basketball and like being in the gym all the time."
North is poised for success in the next few years. It starts two freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and a senior. Fellow freshman Divine Bourrage also has D-I interest. Sophomore Kyra Taylor averages 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.
"It is going to take us a while because we are so young to make certain connections across the lines of different age groups," Rucker said, "but as we’ve gone along in the season, you’re starting to see us make some of those connections.”
Houston has done most of her damage slashing to the basket, posting up or on offensive putbacks. The next step is adding a consistent perimeter shot to her arsenal.
Rucker said she has shown it in workouts. During a session last fall with the shooting gun, she made more than 50% of her 600 attempts from the 3-point line. That aspect of her game hasn’t carried over to game nights yet.
“She hasn’t shot a huge volume of them,” Rucker said, "but it is in there.
“It isn’t all about winning, but in order for us to get wins, we’re hunting what we’re good at right now and that’s her getting downhill to the rim.”
Houston's game is still evolving as the interest from college programs also grows.
Her first offer came from Iowa coach Lisa Bluder in a phone call last July.
“I go outside to take my calls and my dad was like, ‘What if they offer you, what are you going to say?’” Houston recalled. “I’m like, ‘That’s not going to happen. It is too soon.’
“So when they did, I was just shocked. I didn’t know what to say. I was very thankful.”
A couple days later, Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly offered Houston and Bourrage. Then on an unofficial visit to Michigan in late September, the Wolverines’ coaching staff extended an offer.
More offers are likely to spill in.
Houston is in no rush to make a verbal commitment.
“I feel like I’m still really young and I don’t really know what I want yet,” Houston said. “I want to make sure when I make the decision, it is a good decision.”