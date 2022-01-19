Iowa Pacesetter: North freshman Houston is wise beyond her years

“I’m always making sure I spend time with family and friends or take a day off here and there so I’m not doing too much. The thing is, I love basketball and like being in the gym all the time."

North is poised for success in the next few years. It starts two freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and a senior. Fellow freshman Divine Bourrage also has D-I interest. Sophomore Kyra Taylor averages 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.

"It is going to take us a while because we are so young to make certain connections across the lines of different age groups," Rucker said, "but as we’ve gone along in the season, you’re starting to see us make some of those connections.”

Houston has done most of her damage slashing to the basket, posting up or on offensive putbacks. The next step is adding a consistent perimeter shot to her arsenal.

Rucker said she has shown it in workouts. During a session last fall with the shooting gun, she made more than 50% of her 600 attempts from the 3-point line. That aspect of her game hasn’t carried over to game nights yet.

“She hasn’t shot a huge volume of them,” Rucker said, "but it is in there.