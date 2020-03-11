Iowa Pacesetter: Scott's big shots key to North Scott's title

TJ Case calls Sam Scott his drought girl.
Whenever North Scott's offense gets a little dry, Scott makes it rain.
That was the case in Saturday's Class 4A state championship game against Lewis Central. The Titans had cut a 13-point halftime lead to just five. But with the quarter winding down, Scott — a junior who is this week's Iowa Pacesetter — hit back-to-back 3s to stretch the lead back to 11 points, and North Scott pulled away for a 49-35 win.
"When we needed a big bucket, she came up with it," said Case, the North Scott head coach.
Scott had been going through a bit of a drought herself, going 0-for-3 from 3 in the first half after going 0-for-4 in the semifinal game.
She got a boost of confidence at halftime from assistant coach Colin Woods.
"He said, 'You're a good dang shooter, just have confidence in yourself,'" Scott said.
It worked, as Scott hit her first 3 attempt in the second half, then hit the two at the end of the third quarter to finish with nine points and spur the Lancers to their second straight championship.
"My teammates and my coaches, they all just have confidence in me, and that helps reassure me," Scott said. "I know not to get down on myself because I know they're there to help me pick myself up."
Scott also scored seven points in a quarterfinal win over Clear Creek-Amana and averaged 6.3 points in three tournament games.
"I knew she'd find it," Case said. "I wanted her to know that I had confidence in her so that's why I told her a couple times, 'I don't care if you're 0 for 100, you're going to keep shooting it.'"
You have free articles remaining.
This is Scott's second state title after developing into North Scott's dead-eye last year as a sophomore.
She's a career 42.2% 3-point shooter with 92 makes already in her career. She averaged 8.1 points per game this year and though she did a lot of her damage from the 3-point line, Scott also averaged 2.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
In the title game, she had three rebounds, an assist and a steal, showing she can do more than just shoot it.
"Her defense has grown immensely," Case said. "She came up with some big-time rebounds, blockouts, loose balls, tips, deflections in that Lewis Central game in the second half before she hit those big 3s."
All this playing time will be incredibly valuable for both Scott and the Lancers, who graduate eight seniors, including four starters.
"In the back of my mind, I'm thinking when you're starting four seniors and she's the lone underclassmen, we better get her as many reps and as comfortable as possible so she's ready for the next year," Case said. "She's definitely going to have to play a different role, no question about it."
Exactly what that role will be remains to be seen. Case and Scott will discuss what kind of player she'll be on the court, but there's no question, with the limited experience the Lancers will return, Scott will have a big role as team leader.
"I was somewhat of a leader but I also looked to (the four other starters) all those times. Knowing that I will have to be that, I look forward to it," Scott said. "I think once we get going next year, and even over the summer, when we get a good group of girls and get moving and playing together, that will help us figure it out."
Next year will have a very different feel for North Scott. The Lancers were top-ranked all year and it wasn't much surprise to see them playing in the title game last week.
With so many new pieces, the Lancers might be playing more of an underdog role next season, but Scott doesn't think North Scott is going away anytime soon.
"I'm definitely excited for it. I don't think we'll fall off. I think we'll be good, we'll just have to work and be ready," Scott said. "Being the underdog could be a good thing, it could be a motivator. We could be very surprising to other people and I don't think people will be ready for what we'll be and what we'll become."