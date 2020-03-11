Iowa Pacesetter: Scott's big shots key to North Scott's title

Exactly what that role will be remains to be seen. Case and Scott will discuss what kind of player she'll be on the court, but there's no question, with the limited experience the Lancers will return, Scott will have a big role as team leader.

"I was somewhat of a leader but I also looked to (the four other starters) all those times. Knowing that I will have to be that, I look forward to it," Scott said. "I think once we get going next year, and even over the summer, when we get a good group of girls and get moving and playing together, that will help us figure it out."

Next year will have a very different feel for North Scott. The Lancers were top-ranked all year and it wasn't much surprise to see them playing in the title game last week.

With so many new pieces, the Lancers might be playing more of an underdog role next season, but Scott doesn't think North Scott is going away anytime soon.

"I'm definitely excited for it. I don't think we'll fall off. I think we'll be good, we'll just have to work and be ready," Scott said. "Being the underdog could be a good thing, it could be a motivator. We could be very surprising to other people and I don't think people will be ready for what we'll be and what we'll become."

