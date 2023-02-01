Iowa Pacesetter: Spartans' Vice 'comes out of her shell'

Growth comes in many forms. Just ask Halle Vice.

Since Vice stepped into the Pleasant Valley High School girls' basketball program four years ago, she has shot up a couple of inches to now stand around 6 feet. Her efficiency and production on the court have certainly grown, going from a role player off the bench as a freshman to the verge of becoming the school's first Class 5A first-team all-stater in consecutive seasons.

The biggest transformation, however, for Vice has not been so much physical.

"I don't know if she looked up more than 10 times a week when she walked in here as a freshman," PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. "Everything was head down, work hard and I'm not going to make eye contact with any humans too often."

Vice admitted she was timid, lacked confidence and mental toughness. Responses in her postgame interviews rarely extended beyond a few words.

"High school is an awkward period anyway," Vice said. "Over the last couple of years, I've grown a lot as a person and I've come out of my shell."

And her game has ascended to new heights.

This week's Iowa Pacesetter averages 21.2 points per game, tied for second best in Iowa Class 5A, and has led the Spartans to a No. 1 state ranking and an 18-0 record heading into Friday's game at Davenport Assumption.

Vice already has her name etched in the PV record book. She holds the single-season scoring mark (498 points last season), single-game scoring record (40 this season) and is 125 points from Ellie Spelhaug's career mark of 1,372.

PV has done a bunch of winning, too. The program won its first state tournament game a year ago and is riding a 30-game Mississippi Athletic Conference win streak.

"When her career is over and we sit down and write down everything individually and team-wise she has accomplished, it is going to have to be a really long sheet of paper," Goetz said. "I'm glad she wears our uniform."

Goetz never questioned Vice's physical abilities, making the decision to move the Marquette University signee up to the varsity squad as a freshman.

"I think we had more confidence in her than she had in herself," Goetz said.

Vice averaged nearly 5.5 points per game as a freshman and saw that number hike to 12.8 as a sophomore.

Still, Vice admitted there was some growing up to do. She struggled flushing bad performances and would let subpar games linger for days and weeks.

"I was immature," she said. "I definitely had some very hard times in the gym with my dad, points where I wanted to give up and quit. It was just a matter of continuing to push through and growing on my own."

The turning point, she said, came between her sophomore and junior seasons, which was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between countless hours in a gym working on her game and being part of a national championship team for the All-Iowa Attack that summer, Vice's confidence started to soar. So too did interest from college programs.

"People usually don't get to be successful without work put in behind closed doors," Vice said.

During most of Vice's individual workouts, she won't stop until she makes 300 shots from beyond the arc — 60 apiece from five spots on the court.

"It used to take me over an hour (to make 300)," she said. "I've gotten better at it over the last couple of years. I usually can get it done in 45 minutes."

Vice shot 20% from long distance as a freshman, 27% as a sophomore, 37.5% last year and 37.3% this season.

It isn't just launching 3-pointers. She'll mix in pull-up jumpers, free throws, finishing around the rim and ballhandling work.

That versatility has made her what Goetz calls a "triple-threat" scorer.

"How you get confidence is the work you put in," Goetz said. "You don't wake up one day and magically think I'm pretty good at this.

"You talk about work and this kid is a different beast. She does it without anybody knowing because she just genuinely loves being in the gym. It isn't a work thing for her, it is a hobby."

With her father, Jason, a coach, Vice spent many hours in a gym growing up with her younger sister, Quinn. She refers to it as her "happy place."

"When I'm bored, I go to the gym," Vice said. "If I'm stressed out, I go to the gym. It is really relaxing and calm when it is just you, the ball and a hoop."

The repetitions outside of practice have resulted in consistent performances on the court.

Despite drawing plenty of attention from defenses, Vice has scored in double figures in every game this season (10 games of 20 points or more) and is shooting nearly 60% from the field. She also averages 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.3 steals per contest.

"I like to keep my game consistent," Vice said. "I don't try and let things get to me as much now. If I'm doing that, it keeps the whole team together as well."

Basketball isn't the only place where Vice has excelled.

She has been an all-state outside hitter each of the past two seasons on PV's state championship and state runner-up volleyball teams.

"Playing a bunch of different sports has helped me become a better basketball player," Vice said. "Even though I'm still in the gym during volleyball season getting better at basketball, it is beneficial to keep your mind not on just one thing."

Vice did track & field early in her high school career as well.

"A sport like volleyball is a great escape for her," Goetz said. "It has made her do different things athletically. The ball is not always in her hand all the time, so she has to find different ways to lead, adapt and handle situations."

Vice is one of three seniors on PV's basketball roster and the only one to log significant minutes. Because of that, teammates follow her lead.

"A lot of times her word is 'next play,'" Goetz said. "She lives by that. She doesn't get too high or too low, and that's a great leadership quality. Her teammates don't see panic; they don't see nerves.

"That is a cool thing to watch a young lady get to that point in her career."

Vice has more she wants to accomplish before the buzzer sounds on her PV career. The Spartans are closing in on another MAC title. The regional tournament follows and then possibly a run at a state championship.

"We have a big goal in mind, but we still have to finish what we have going on right now," Vice said.

Regardless of how it unfolds, Goetz said it has been a privilege to have a front-row seat to Vice's transformation as a basketball player and a person.

"If Halle or her teammates would go back and watch her play freshman year, they would probably laugh," Goetz mentioned. "Every single facet of her game has improved dramatically. We knew she was going to be a special basketball player, but the growth and timeline has been pretty remarkable."

And she is no longer the shy teenager who buries her head.

"Now, she carries herself as a proud, young woman and she should," Goetz said. "The way she carries herself is more important than any basketball skill she possesses."