Iowa regional final girls basketball capsules

Class 5A

Who: No. 12 Cedar Rapids Washington (16-6) at No. 4 Pleasant Valley (20-2)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Pleasant Valley High School

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament next Monday in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena. Washington seeks its first state trip since 2013 and PV eyes its first in 12 years.

Outlook: Washington features the state's leading scorer in Iowa signee Hannah Stuelke. The senior is averaging 29.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Warriors, who have won five straight and eight of their last nine. Stuelke had 26 points in Saturday's regional semifinal win over Bettendorf. She accounts for just under half of Washington's 61 points per game. ... PV, coming off a 91-21 rout over Davenport West, has won 11 in a row. The Spartans are third in 5A scoring defense at 34.3 points per game. They've allowed 50 points in a game once this season. Junior Halle Vice averages 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

Class 4A

Who: No. 10 Clear Creek Amana (16-6) at No. 7 Central DeWitt (18-4)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Central DeWitt High School

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament next Tuesday in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena. CCA went to state in 2020 and Central DeWitt is looking for its second consecutive trip and fifth overall.

Outlook: After a 1-4 start to the season, the Clippers have won 15 of their last 17 games and earned a share of the Wamac Conference West Division title. Led by sophomore Ava Locklear's 14.1 points and 8 rebounds per game, CCA is coming off a 46-39 win over North Scott on Saturday. ... Central DeWitt shook off upset-minded Maquoketa on Saturday, 65-57. Senior stalwarts Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach combined for 39 points in that game. Coach Justin Shiltz's team has won 12 of its last 13, including nine by double figures. Six-foot-4 post Kylee DeVore is averaging 9 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks per game in last three outings.

