Irish's Blount hits scoring milestone in senior year

CLINTON — When Clinton Prince of Peace activities director Jennifer Wauford introduced a new teammate to the girls basketball team, everyone said their respective hellos and welcoming greetings.
The first person to strike a conversation with the new teammate? Anabel Blount.
"(Anabel) is sweet and a kind person," Irish head coach David Nelson said. "She's a special athlete and a special person. She's willing to do all the little things to make the team better."
She is a team-first type of player.
However, at least for a night, she was honored for an individual milestone.
Blount, this week's Iowa Pacesetter, surpassed the 1,000 career point total last Friday in a win on the road against Calamus-Wheatland. With a strong close to the season, Blount could pass Lauren Ryan's total of 1,282 to become the school's all-time scoring leader.
"My teammates really helped me get to that 1,000," Blount said. "I go out there to play the game and have fun with my friends."
The spotlight was quickly diverted to the team. Blount prefers it that way, considering she wanted the milestone to be kept under wraps.
Blount told a friend that she was coming close to reaching the mark, but to not tell too many people. The secret, however, came out. It led to family members creating signs in anticipation.
"I actually didn't know that a lot of people knew," Blount said. "I was a little nervous. What really went through my head was being grateful that they did that for me."
And in another twist, it came at a location where the senior has always struggled.
Playing in Wheatland has never come easy for Blount. She had only scored in double figures once in three times playing there. To her, there is no rhyme or reason as to why the points don't come at a high rate in that gym.
Naturally, that's where history was made.
Stuck on 998 for a handful of minutes, the two points to reach the milestone came from the free-throw line, an area where she is hitting a career-best 78.9% this season.
"I kind of had it in my head, this is the time where I need to play well," Blount said.
Scoring has never been the issue for Blount, who has led Prince of Peace in that statistic in two of her three complete seasons. She is currently averaging a team-best 15.3 points per game for the 9-4 Irish.
Having the assertiveness to get her own shot plus developing an outside presence has been what Nelson has driven home for his 5-foot-8 forward.
In her three previous campaigns, Blount made a total of six 3s. In 13 games this year, she has hit 12 shots beyond the arc on 35 attempts.
"She now can drop two, three 3s a game where in the past, she'd stand there, look at it and not take the shot," he said. "Now, she's taking the shot and hitting a pretty high percentage."
In the eyes of others, becoming a complete player has brought Blount's play to a higher level.
"Just being more confident," fellow senior Isabel Hansen said. "When she was younger, she was still confident, but now she just knows all the things she can do. She can pretty much do anything."
Volleyball has always been Blount's passion, but around fifth or sixth grade is when she began picking up a basketball. Her father and the Irish's assistant coach, Nathan, has been by her side from the opening tip.
An immediate talent didn't come to fruition, unlike volleyball. That led to times of uncertainty.
A strong work ethic followed with results such as a first-team selection on the Tri-Rivers all-conference team and a spot on the Class 1A all-district team in 2020.
"When I started playing basketball, that was a little scary. Just knowing that I wasn't as natural to the game and I needed to work harder to be better at it," Blount said. "I'd have to take extra time and that's what I did."
Nelson has been Blount's high school coach all four years. He saw the potential from the get-go. Yet, he wishes she'd be a little bit more selfish.
"As a freshman, I'm screaming at her to shoot more," Nelson said. "You can put her down for another six-to-eight points a game if she would do, in a perfect world, almost what I would like her to do.
"She's concerned about being a good teammate. Coaches say stuff like that all the time, but that's not necessarily the case. Here, it is the case."
To her peers and to the individuals drawing up plays, that's what Blount is all about.
"She helps us up and never gets mad at us," Hansen said.
Which sport will Blount play at the next level? Depends on who is willing to take her phone calls.
With the small school aspect of Prince of Peace, not too many colleges are contacting Blount -- she has been the one reaching out. She did mention Cornell College in Mount Vernon as one that has extended an offer for basketball.
The aspect of playing one or both sports at the next level is something Blount wants.
"I definitely want to keep playing a sport as long as I can," she said. "There's many valuable lessons."
Nelson believes she is the perfect fit for any institution.
"She can hit outside shots, she can play with her back to the basket, pretty rare to have both of those (assets)," he said.
Sitting at 7-0 atop the Tri-Rivers East division, the Irish still have unfinished business. From 0-22 in Blount's freshman year to potentially back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2012-14, the hopes are high for an extended season into late-February.
Blount and the core of seniors are responsible for that ascension.
"We pushed through it, kept working and it's all paid off now," she said. "Growing together with my team, my coaches and everyone getting better in different aspects of the game, that'll live on forever with me."