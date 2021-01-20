Irish's Blount hits scoring milestone in senior year

"As a freshman, I'm screaming at her to shoot more," Nelson said. "You can put her down for another six-to-eight points a game if she would do, in a perfect world, almost what I would like her to do.

"She's concerned about being a good teammate. Coaches say stuff like that all the time, but that's not necessarily the case. Here, it is the case."

To her peers and to the individuals drawing up plays, that's what Blount is all about.

"She helps us up and never gets mad at us," Hansen said.

Which sport will Blount play at the next level? Depends on who is willing to take her phone calls.

With the small school aspect of Prince of Peace, not too many colleges are contacting Blount -- she has been the one reaching out. She did mention Cornell College in Mount Vernon as one that has extended an offer for basketball.

The aspect of playing one or both sports at the next level is something Blount wants.

"I definitely want to keep playing a sport as long as I can," she said. "There's many valuable lessons."

Nelson believes she is the perfect fit for any institution.