'It was like a dream come true': Walker ends her coaching career at UT

After teaching for over 32 years, and spending 12 as the head coach of the United Township High School girls’ basketball team, Carie Walker is retiring.

The 2021-22 season was her last as the coach of her alma mater, where she also played. Walker had two stints at the helm of the Panthers, first from 1997-2002 and then most recently from 2015-2022.

“The biggest part of this for me was having the opportunity to work with our kids at UT, both past and present,” Walker said. “I love them to death and you develop relationships with them like they are your family. You’ll run into them (outside of school) here and there and it’s a great feeling. I hope I’ve impacted them in a positive way. That’s all I’m hoping I was able to do.”

Walker finished her career with a 142-115 record that included a regional championship and a Western Big 6 coach of the year award. But it wasn’t all about numbers for her, it was about development and positivity, too.

“We had teams with 20 wins, but also some with not as much and if you look at every one of those seasons you can see growth,” Walker said. “I think the atmosphere that you create and the positivity you bring as a coach can impact your kids. When we took the court we were always going to give you 110%. It was a combination of those things.”

Nobody saw that better than Geneseo girls basketball coach Scott Hardison, who faced Walker plenty over the years.

“I think Carie has done a ton for women’s athletics and her alma mater by coaching several sports and just being a leader and mentor to so many people,” Hardison said. “She was a positive role model for her younger ladies. And when you played a Carie Walker team, you knew they were going to come prepared.

“You knew you were going to get an aggressive, physical defensive team that was going to play you all 32 minutes every night. She was always very positive with her teams. She put her girls in positions to succeed.”

That wasn’t more evident than the team Walker coached this past season. The Panthers started four sophomores at times and while it didn’t start the way they wanted, UT improved dramatically throughout the year.

“In my opinion, she was building one of her best teams that she would have had there (at UT) with that group,” Hardison said. “I think they’re going to be pretty good her in a couple of years. (Lorena Awou) improved leaps and bounds and that’s a credit to Carie’s guidance. She could always find a way to work with athletes and getting the most out of their abilities.”

It was a team that meant a lot to Walker as well. The expectations will be high the next two years, and that’ll be because of what Walker was able to build during her final season as a coach.

“This group is extra special because we talked all season long how young they are, but everybody’s coming back and now they have two varsity years of experience under them — and the growth they made was phenomenal,” Walker said. “We could see it as a staff. They continued to grow. It’s tough not being a part of it, but I’m certainly excited for them.”

And while Walker had a lot to teach her young squad this season, they also had a few things for her. That was one of her favorite parts about being a high school coach.

“They taught me things every year, I mean, you’re always continuing to grow and learn as a coach and I think that’s the key to stay in it and enjoy it for all that it brings,” Walker said. “It was the simple things every day and the outlook they helped me have on life. It may sound repetitive, but I just hope I was able to leave an impact on them. I know they definitely have impacted me in different ways.”

That type of thinking and care for her players and coaches was evident even to her opponents. Walker’s interactions with her fellow conference coaches left a lasting impression.

“Carie always sent me messages throughout the year about how good we were doing and how proud she was and how she hoped we went a long way,” Hardison said. “Just to get those little messages, from a coach who you know is going to do her best to beat you every time you’re playing — but also to root for you when you’re not — just shows what type of stand-up person she is. I wish her the best of luck. I have a ton of respect for her.”

While it is an end of an era for Walker, she says she is happy with everything she has accomplished for girls basketball in the Quad-Cities. She is undecided about what her future will hold, but she won’t commit to saying that basketball won’t be a part of it in the future. For now though, she will enjoy a much-earned retirement.

“My goal in life was always to go into a position or job that I was going to love, and I loved sports and I loved it here,” Walker said. “As a three-sport athlete myself, I met a lot of different coaches who impacted me. I started out my own career in Orion, but when they called with this opportunity to coach and teach at UT where it all started, it was like a dream come true. It has been a phenomenal feeling.

“There have been so many great coaches in the Western Big 6 that I look up to, so to even be a small facet of that is a great feeling. This has been a big part of my life.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.