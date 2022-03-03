Johnston staggers Bettendorf Pleasant Valley with punishing performance 64-44

Johnston's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 64-44 at Johnston High on March 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Dragons jumped in front of the Spartans 18-8 to begin the second quarter.
Johnston kept a 30-20 half margin at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's expense.
The Dragons' authority showed as they carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
