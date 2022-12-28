 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Just a bit better: Kankakee Bishop McNamara slips past Port Byron Riverdale 46-40

The cardiac kids of Kankakee Bishop McNamara unleashed every advantage to outlast Port Byron Riverdale 46-40 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Kankakee Bishop McNamara drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Fightin' Irish fought to a 28-16 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.

Port Byron Riverdale showed some mettle by fighting back to a 36-33 count in the third quarter.

The Fightin' Irish put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 10-7 in the last stanza.

Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Kankakee Bishop McNamara faced off on December 29, 2021 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 15, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Polo in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

