Just a bit better: Kankakee Bishop McNamara slips past Port Byron Riverdale 46-40

The cardiac kids of Kankakee Bishop McNamara unleashed every advantage to outlast Port Byron Riverdale 46-40 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Kankakee Bishop McNamara drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Fightin' Irish fought to a 28-16 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.

Port Byron Riverdale showed some mettle by fighting back to a 36-33 count in the third quarter.

The Fightin' Irish put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 10-7 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.