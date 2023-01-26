Just a bit better: Taylor Ridge Rockridge slips past Monmouth-Roseville 20-13

Taylor Ridge Rockridge poked just enough holes in Monmouth-Roseville's defense to garner a taut, 20-13 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville squared off with February 18, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Monmouth-Roseville took on Sherrard on January 12 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For results, click here.
