Kerkhoff, Spartans blitz Lancers to pad MAC lead

Addie Kerkhoff made only one shot when the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ basketball team lost to North Scott at The Pit last month.
Kerkhoff tripled that output in 74 seconds Friday night.
The 5-foot-8 senior buried three 3-pointers in succession at the end of the first quarter and opening minute of the second to spur Class 5A eighth-ranked PV to a convincing 66-47 triumph over 4A eighth-ranked North Scott at PV High School.
“I don’t think I’ve had a stretch like that this year,” Kerkhoff said. “I was just ready for redemption. The first game as a team didn’t go how we wanted against them, so I just wanted to help get that first punch and get separation.
“I made the best of my opportunities.”
PV led 15-13 in the final minute of the opening quarter before Kerkhoff’s 3-point blitz made it a double-digit advantage. North Scott never recovered.
“It was nine points we needed,” Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. “The best part was after the last one, the excitement from her teammates. I told them after the game, the more you can enjoy your teammates’ success, basketball can be a beautiful thing.
“This group is starting to figure that out more and more each day.”
Arguably, it was PV’s most efficient offensive game of the season.
The Spartans (12-2, 11-1 MAC) scored inside and outside, the ball movement was crisp and they committed only 11 turnovers through three quarters.
Junior Halle Vice continued her stellar play with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds. It was what the Spartans got around her that was equally as noteworthy.
Kerkhoff finished with 14 points and Reagan Pagniano had 13 off the bench.
“They had much more balance tonight than the first time we played,” North Scott coach Devvin Davis said. “When they have others contribute, they’re a very tough team to beat. They’re athletic and they don’t stop.”
Goetz admitted she has been stern with her team about ball movement and making the extra pass on offense.
The Spartans were able to score in transition, off their motion offense and in half-court sets.
“Tonight was a really good night for us offensively,” Vice said. “We’ve had a lot of people stay in the gym and take extra reps to get to that point.
“We still have a lot of improvements to do on the offensive end, but tonight was a really good night for us.”
Conversely, it was not for North Scott (10-5, 9-3).
The Lancers were shorthanded as Cora O’Neill, the squad’s second-leading scorer, was sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in practice earlier this week.
Lauren Golinghorst tossed in 19 points and grabbed five rebounds. Sydney Skarich had nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds, but the Lancers didn’t get much else.
North Scott was 2-for-13 from beyond the arc and turned it over 19 times.
“Cora is our glue,” Davis said. “She is our best vocal leader, she is the one that calms people on the floor, and we felt it definitely. We talked before the game it was an opportunity to step up, and I thought they missed that opportunity tonight.
“I just thought our floor talk lacked big time. We’ve relied on effort and energy all season and tonight that wasn’t there.”
PV, meanwhile, reeled off its 10th win in the last 11 games. It has a two-game lead in the MAC standings with six contests remaining.
“I don’t think we want to stop at winning the MAC,” Goetz said. “Our slogan has been ‘Redefined,' and it is not easy. We’ve changed some things within our culture, the demand of it, and it is working so far.