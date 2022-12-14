 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Kewanee Wethersfield designs winning blueprint against Taylor Ridge Rockridge 44-25

  • 0

Kewanee Wethersfield put together a victorious gameplan to stop Taylor Ridge Rockridge 44-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 14.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Kewanee Wethersfield squared off with December 27, 2021 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on November 30, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Galva and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Aledo Mercer County on December 8 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alleman girls add another impressive win to their ledger

Alleman girls add another impressive win to their ledger

Having performed well in the early stages of Western Big 6 play, the Alleman girls' basketball team came to Sherrard Tuesday evening and scored an impressive nonconference win, topping the reigning Three Rivers West Division champion Tigers 42-22 behind the junior duo of forward Clair Hulke (19 points, seven rebounds) and guard Audrey Erickson (15 points, five steals).

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News