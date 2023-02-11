Kewanee Wethersfield had its hands full but finally brushed off Woodhull AlWood 45-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Woodhull AlWood and Kewanee Wethersfield squared off with February 7, 2022 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School last season.

In recent action on February 6, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Woodhull AlWood. Kewanee Wethersfield took on Woodhull AlWood on February 6 at Woodhull AlWood-Cambridge Co-op.

