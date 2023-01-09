Kewanee Wethersfield secures a win over Aledo Mercer County 44-30

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Kewanee Wethersfield prevailed over Aledo Mercer County 44-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Wethersfield played in a 47-41 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 4, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Knoxville and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Erie-Prophetstown on December 27 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For more, click here.
