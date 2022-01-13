Kilgore proves too much for Moline girls

Galesburg sophomore Kiarra Kilgore is emerging as a player to watch in the Western Big Six conference, and the Silver Streaks rode her 18 points in the second half on Thursday night to a 56-40 win over hosting Moline.
With the victory, Galesburg has won 11 of 12 and improved their season record to 16-4, and 5-3 in the WB6.
Moline entered the game with two starters, including senior leader Kadence Tatum, and three other important role players out because of COVID-19 protocol. Coach Adrian Ritchie’s Maroons will get their players back soon, and sit at 13-9 on the season, and 6-3 in the conference.
“We will be back at full strength this weekend, but I was impressed with the energy and effort our players gave us against a hot Galesburg team, we played a very solid first half, and just ran out of steam in the second,” Ritchie said. “Caroline Hazen was awesome in the game, all over the floor and working hard to keep her teammates focused and working hard.”
The Moline senior guard led the Maroons with 15 points on the night and also contributed nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Galesburg’s Kilgore, second in the conference in scoring behind Kammie Ludwig of Geneseo, racked up 26 points in the game, along with five rebounds and four steals to lead the Silver Streaks.
“Kiarra is truly developing into a very complete player and even more importantly, as a sophomore, she is a strong team leader,” said Galesburg coach Evan Massey. "In tonight’s game, Moline played right with us in the first half. Caroline Hazen is difficult to guard and try to stop defensively, and I was pleased with the offensive surge we were able to put together in the second half.”
The first half of the game was back-and-forth in both quarters with multiple lead changes. Kilgore scored the first four points of the game, and served as the floor general for the Silver Streaks on both ends of the court, but the Maroons put together a late run to lead at the end of the first period, 15-13.
Junior Paige Melton and senior Samantha Veto played solid defense and made strong offensive contributions to engineer the Maroon comeback.
The second quarter featured surges by both teams. Moline scored early to lead by four. Galesburg, led by the inside offense of senior Abigail Davidson (6 points in the paint) rallied to take a 2-point lead before Moline surged behind a 3-point drive by Hazen, and a long 3-point shot by junior Nailah Anders at the buzzer to lead by four at the half, 28-24.
To start the second half, Kilgore led the Silver Streaks on a 9-2 run, and Galesburg dominated the boards throughout the half to withstand two Moline runs. Galesburg led, 36-32 at the end of the third period, and ran past an exhausted Moline team in the 4th period to win 56-40.
The Maroons were further hampered in the game by junior Samantha Veto’s problems with the referees, fouling out late in the third quarter. “We were over-matched in the second half with Samantha in foul trouble, but on the positive side, several of our younger players were able to experience varsity game conditions, especially the difference in the speed and pace of the game, which will help us as the season progresses,” said Coach Ritchie after the game.
In limited court time, Veto scored 7 points and contributed 5 rebounds for the Maroons, and Melton added 6 points and 5 boards as well.
Galesburg’s dominance in rebounding was epitomized by senior Abby Lingafelter’s 14 rebounds to go with 11 points, and senior Abigail Davidson pulled down nine rebounds and offensively contributed 10 points to the Silver Streak’s winning cause.
Massey’s next goal is to prepare the Streaks for two weeks against highly ranked teams.
“We play the No. 6 team in the state, then we play Geneseo, No. 1, followed by the third- and second-ranked teams in our class, a real test for us,” said Massey.
Moline faces Normal Community on Saturday, followed by a conference match-up at Wharton Field House next Thursday against Rock Island.