DIXON — With a nine-point lead at halftime, the Rock Island High School girls basketball team looked to have control of Friday night’s Class 3A Dixon Regional final against Galesburg.

Then, Kiarra Kilgore started to go off.

The junior standout scored 19 of her game-high 28 points in the second half to help the second-seeded Silver Streaks beat fifth-seeded Rock Island, 53-26.

Kilgore scored 11 points in a 19-3 third-quarter swing for Galesburg (26-7), which beat the Rocks (16-16) for the third time this season to advance to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal against Peoria.

Kayla Rice (12 points) was held to just one point in the second half as Ka’Zaria Bell’s 16 points led the Rocks.

Rocky coach Henry Hall said his team was in the right spots in the first half against Kilgore, but she came out more aggressive in the second half and beat her defender on a number of occasions.

“We just lost her and they started to get going and get rolling downhill and we couldn’t do anything about it,” Hall said. “Hats off to them, I still feel like a lot of it was us in certain instances.

"They went on a run and we just couldn’t get over it.”

Despite letting the lead slip away in the third quarter, the Rocks trailed just 40-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bell had eight points in the fourth quarter, and Rocky trailed just 44-42 with 4:10 left in the final frame. Rocky was down 48-46 with under two minutes to play, but they would not score again as Galesburg was able to close things out at the line.

Rice fouled out of the game late as Rocky was called for a technical foul. Kilgore hit four of her 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal things.

“We had a couple shots when we were down two and they just didn’t go in,” Hall said. “That’s going to happen and we knew it was going to be a close game and we just came out on the bad end.”

Despite the loss, the game was much closer in comparison to the double-digit losses during the regular season. It just came down to the third quarter and both teams scored 13 points in the fourth. Rock Island finished 4 of 10 at the line and Galesburg was 17 of 30.

Rocky hit just 4 of 25 3-pointers; Galesburg was 4 of 8 from deep.

“I’m proud of them, they worked hard all year. We put them in some awful situations as far as our schedule,” Hall said. “Trying to play the toughest competition we can and I think it made us ready for this tonight.”

It was the 27th regional title for Galesburg coach Evan Massey, the second-winningest coach in Illinois girls basketball history.

“He’s the John Wooden of the Western Big 6,” Hall said of Massey. “We had a stretch there where we had his number for a while, but he’s kind of got ours back a little bit. We understand what we’re up against when we play them.

“For 16 minutes, we were on it. Then, we just lost track of some stuff and kind of went down hill.”

Hall remained proud of the team after the season came to an end.

“I’m proud of those seven seniors we had and the things they did for the program,” Hall said. “The sun’s going to come up tomorrow.”