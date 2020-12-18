Kinney's late plays help Sabers outlast Knights

The Sabers didn't hit a 3 in the second quarter but pulled ahead to a 30-24 halftime thanks to a defense that held Assumption scoreless for nearly four minutes in the quarter.

"It's probably bad coaching on my part, but we talked all week about how they've struggled from the 3-point line this year, but granted, they hit some shots and they made us look like we had egg on our face," Assumption head coach Jake Timm said. "The tough thing for us was, second quarter, we're trying to close out on shooters and then they're just driving in and getting layups."

Assumption came out much more aggressive in the third quarter, taking its first lead midway through the frame on a pair of free throws from Maddie Loken. From that point on, there were nine lead changes and two ties, with Loken drilling a 3 with 3:00 remaining to tie the game at 48-48.

"Right now, we're a team trying to figure out its identity still," Timm said. "We're streaky, we'll go on a six-point run and then we'll be really stagnant for a while and then we'll pick it up again. The halftime kind of gave us a chance to refocus. ... When we were able to get stops, our offense looked 10 times better."