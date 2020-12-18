Kinney's late plays help Sabers outlast Knights

The difference between this year's Central DeWitt team and last year's squad was most evident in the final minutes Friday night.
Whereas last year's Sabers team would have been victimized by little things in losses — a missed free throw, an inopportune turnover, a lost rebound — so far, this year's team is grabbing wins because they're doing the little things right.
So Friday night it was Talbot Kinney, a career 59.6% free throw shooter, hitting both free throws in a 1-and-1 opportunity, then grabbing a key defensive rebound, all in the final minute, to give Class 4A No. 4 Central DeWitt a 53-48 win over Class 3A No. 8 Assumption at Assumption High School.
"The experience, playing together and in those close games, really gave us more experience and more confidence in those positions to be able to trust our teammates," said Kinney, who finished with five points and five rebounds, the most important of those a part of a 5-0 game-ending run that helped the Sabers (5-0, 3-0) stay undefeated after the Knights (2-4, 1-2) tied the game with three minutes remaining. "We've had a lot of these games, so this is building and giving us more confidence."
Entering the game, Central DeWitt had only two players averaging more than four points per game in Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows. But in the first quarter, the Sabers used a group effort to pull ahead as six different players hit 3-point shots to take a 18-16 lead. Central DeWitt entered the game shooting 16.1% from beyond the arc.
The Sabers didn't hit a 3 in the second quarter but pulled ahead to a 30-24 halftime thanks to a defense that held Assumption scoreless for nearly four minutes in the quarter.
"It's probably bad coaching on my part, but we talked all week about how they've struggled from the 3-point line this year, but granted, they hit some shots and they made us look like we had egg on our face," Assumption head coach Jake Timm said. "The tough thing for us was, second quarter, we're trying to close out on shooters and then they're just driving in and getting layups."
Assumption came out much more aggressive in the third quarter, taking its first lead midway through the frame on a pair of free throws from Maddie Loken. From that point on, there were nine lead changes and two ties, with Loken drilling a 3 with 3:00 remaining to tie the game at 48-48.
"Right now, we're a team trying to figure out its identity still," Timm said. "We're streaky, we'll go on a six-point run and then we'll be really stagnant for a while and then we'll pick it up again. The halftime kind of gave us a chance to refocus. ... When we were able to get stops, our offense looked 10 times better."
Veach countered with a pair of free throws 30 seconds later, Assumption missed a chance and then Central DeWitt ran nearly a minute off the clock before Kinney was sent to the line for those two free throws in the final minute.
"It's just crazy how we never thought we were going to lose that game, even if we were down in the fourth quarter, we knew we were going to come back," Meadows said. "I think last year, we were a bunch of head cases; not that we'd get down on ourselves, but we wouldn't find that light at the end of the tunnel, we couldn't see our way to the top. We'd think we were down and now we've got to rush and we're going to turn the ball over. Now, we're settled in and I think that helps big time."
Meadows led the Sabers with 19 points, Veach added 15 points and seven rebounds and Natalie Butler had six points.
"This group is really learning and understanding resiliency so there's going to be ebbs and flows, ups and downs, and that's what we've been trying to get, similar to last season, is consistency," Central DeWitt head coach Chad Specht said. "We start out hot, get cold and they make a nice run because they're a good team, but we were able to withstand it."
The Knights were led by A.J. Schubert, who had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Loken added 10 points. Anna Wohlers also had nine points and eight rebounds.
