Knights clamp down on Sabers to get signature win

Jake Timm wanted to get his Davenport Assumption girls basketball squad equipped for Taylor Veach's physicality Friday night.
So the head coach did something he's never done before in his coaching tenure. He brought in two football players — Jackson Wohlers and Cale Preston — to his practice this week to get them acclimated to what they may encounter.
“They've been pressuring me to take it to some of our girls and I thought this was a good opportunity,” Timm said. “They were a little more physical than what it would look like, but (Veach) has that physicality and grit guys do.
“It is something I’ve never done before and not sure I’ll do it again, but they really helped get us ready.”
Class 3A 13th-ranked Assumption was prepared for anything Central DeWitt threw at it Friday night. The Knights held the third-ranked team in 4A to five points over a 12-minute stretch in the second half to register an impressive 53-39 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Assumption High School.
The Knights were great early, scuffled a bit in the middle and then reasserted themselves in the second half to pick up the biggest regular-season win of Timm’s tenure.
“We really showed tonight that anybody can be beaten in our conference,” Assumption junior A.J. Schubert said.
It started on the defensive end.
Annika Kotula and Dawsen Dorsey took turns guarding Veach while Jessie Wardlow and Jade Jackson hounded guard Allie Meadows throughout the game. Veach and Meadows combined to go 6-for-26 for 18 points, about half of their combined season average.
“That was our best defensive game of the season so far and hopefully we can keep it up,” said Schubert, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds. “We were talking a lot (on defense). The communication was great.”
Timm said his team has struggled to establish an identity on the defensive end of the floor in its first seven games. The Knights were physical and into Central DeWitt's space for most of the game.
Central DeWitt (4-2, 4-2 MAC) went 5 ½ minutes without a point in the third quarter and then had a dry spell of 7:12 in the late stages of the third and into the fourth.
Assumption (5-3, 4-2 MAC) did enough offensively to separate itself. Maddy Nigey joined Schubert with a game-high 14 points and Kotula finished with 11.
“Huge win,” Nigey said. “This really ups our confidence. We worked the ball around great on offense and played lockdown defense.
“We talked coming in we couldn’t get down when (Veach and Meadows) score because they’re great players. To hold them to minimal points was great.”
Behind Kotula's nine first-quarter points, Assumption raced out to an 18-9 cushion. Central DeWitt used a 12-1 spree in the second quarter to draw even by halftime.
"(The start of this game) said a lot," Schubert said. "We weren't expecting them to come out a little flat, and we came out strong, really getting in their face and shutting them down early.
"They came back and proved they were here to play. At halftime we said, 'We can't stop. We have to push harder.'"
Schubert scored Assumption's first nine points of the third quarter to trigger the game-deciding flurry.
Central DeWitt, meanwhile, was 5 for 24 from the 3-point line and 6 of 12 at the foul line. Meadows finished with 10 points and Veach had eight.
“It all came down to our defense,” Timm said. “We’re not the most skilled team in the MAC, but we just find ways to get the ball in hoop.
“We might win a lot of games where we score 40-some points. I think this win gives us some confidence now and we’ve established who we are and gained our identity tonight.”