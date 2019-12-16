Knights enjoy chance encounter with Carson King

"It was a cool experience, really by accident," McNamara said. "He just talked about what he did and how it started with just a sign. ... One small act of kindness ends up doing a lot of good for a lot of people. He was super humble, really down to earth and he seemed like a really genuine person."

Assumption wasn't the only team active in the community last week.

The North Scott girls basketball team spent Saturday serving a meal to the Quad-City Veterans and Davenport North bought gifts for a pair of residents at the Handicapped Development Center.

Falcons, Comets start strong: As the first trimester of the season is approaching, there are six remaining unbeaten teams in the Quad-Cities area.

In Iowa, Louisa-Muscatine and West Liberty are both 5-0 while North Scott and Central DeWitt are each 6-0. In Illinois, Moline (12-0) and Geneseo (10-0) square off this week.

While four of those teams had high expectations heading into the season, it's something of a surprise to see Louisa-Muscatine and West Liberty still perfect.