Knights enjoy chance encounter with Carson King

Sometimes, even the littlest thing can end up making the biggest difference.
That's the message Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara relayed to her team last week after a chance meeting with Carson King, who became a national figure during the college football season.
King's notoriety sailed after his sign asking for beer money appeared in the background of ESPN's College GameDay when the show was in Ames for the Cy-Hawk game between Iowa State and Iowa.
The sign went viral and through Venmo, funds began pouring in. King elected to give all proceeds to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and ended up donating over $3 million.
"Small things can make a big difference down the road and you never know what your impact can be," McNamara said. "When you're committing a small act of kindness, it can snowball into a bunch of people doing the same small act and it can end up being something big."
The Assumption girls basketball team got a chance to meet King last Wednesday while volunteering at Friendly House, a daycare center in Davenport.
King was also there to read to some of the children, and McNamara wasn't aware he'd be in attendance until earlier that day.
He talked to the team and posed for a photograph after the event.
"It was a cool experience, really by accident," McNamara said. "He just talked about what he did and how it started with just a sign. ... One small act of kindness ends up doing a lot of good for a lot of people. He was super humble, really down to earth and he seemed like a really genuine person."
Assumption wasn't the only team active in the community last week.
The North Scott girls basketball team spent Saturday serving a meal to the Quad-City Veterans and Davenport North bought gifts for a pair of residents at the Handicapped Development Center.
Falcons, Comets start strong: As the first trimester of the season is approaching, there are six remaining unbeaten teams in the Quad-Cities area.
In Iowa, Louisa-Muscatine and West Liberty are both 5-0 while North Scott and Central DeWitt are each 6-0. In Illinois, Moline (12-0) and Geneseo (10-0) square off this week.
While four of those teams had high expectations heading into the season, it's something of a surprise to see Louisa-Muscatine and West Liberty still perfect.
It's the Falcons' best start since a 4-2 start in 2009, which turned into an 18-7 season thanks in part to an eight-game winning streak midway through the year. Junior Kylee Sanders is leading the charge, averaging 22.6 points and 7.6 steals per game.
For the Comets, it is the program's best start in well over a decade and they're just two wins away from matching their win total from last season.
Matt Hoeppner is in his first year as head coach after serving the past two seasons as the head coach of Davenport North and the nine seasons prior to that as the sophomore coach at Rock Island.
There might be more to come from West Liberty as its top three scorers are all underclassmen, led by freshman Finley Hall's 14.6 points per game.
Youth movement: While North Scott senior Grace Boffeli continues to dominate, averaging a state-leading 33.2 points per game, several other teams are relying on younger players to carry them this year.
Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (12.2 ppg.) and Assumption's Corey Whitlock (9.2 ppg.) are the only other seniors to lead their teams in scoring.
Of the juniors, Zoey Long leads Muscatine with 13.7 points, Bella Sims leads North with 12.4 points and Makenzie Cooley leads Clinton with 8.3 points per game.
Davenport West, Davenport Central and Pleasant Valley are all being paced by sophomores, with Kaitlyn Powell (13.8) leading the Falcons, Aniah Smith (11.3) pacing the Blue Devils and Addie Kerkhoff (8.0) guiding the Spartans.