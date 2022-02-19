Knights ground Golden Hawks, earn state berth

IOWA CITY — Nobody said it would be easy.

Davenport Assumption used timely baskets and a lot of defense to earn an Iowa Class 3A regional girls basketball championship on Saturday night.

The Knights held Mid-Prairie to 32.6% shooting on their way to a 44-32 victory over the Golden Hawks in a regional final hosted by Iowa City West.

"Right from the start, there was a lot of pressure, a lot of intensity," Assumption junior Annika Kotula said. "Mid-Prairie was a good team. They made us earn it."

The Golden Hawks held the Knights to 34.3% shooting, but Assumption helped itself to a 28-18 advantage on the boards and enough second opportunities to open and maintain a lead in a game dominated by defense.

"We found a way, made enough plays at the right moments to get the chance to play again," Assumption coach Jake Timm said.

Kotula helped the Knights ease any early nerves on their way to securing a berth in the Iowa Class 3A state tournament.

She topped her season average of 5.7 points per game less than two minutes into the second quarter, knocking a 3-point basket to extend a 10-9 lead with 6 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the first half.

"We talked about working the ball in and out and if we had an open look, take it," Kotula said. "My teammates did a good job of getting the ball to me in those situations and I was able to hit a couple of shots."

The first of Kotula’s two 3-point baskets, part of a team-leading 12-point performance, gave Assumption a 13-9 advantage that stuck until Jade Jackson came in off the bench because of some early foul issues and hit another 3.

Jackson’s basket from behind the arc with 3:41 left in the half extended the Knights’ lead to 16-9 and Assumption took a 22-16 advantage into the locker room at the half.

"When we have players get in foul trouble, it’s my job to step up and help keep things going," Jackson said. "I was open and wanted to see if it was going to be a good night so I took that first one and hit it. It felt good."

Timm said Jackson’s work epitomizes the contributions the Knights have gotten from their reserves.

"We count on those players, not only in games but in practice, to be there and help our team, and Jade did a great job of giving us good minutes," Timm said. "We needed that."

Into the second half, defense remained a constant.

Assumption (15-9) added to its six-point halftime lead by outscoring Mid-Prairie 11-2 in the third quarter.

"We kept the intensity up for the entire game," Kotula said

Baskets by Ava Schubert and Maddy Nigey, who finished with 10 and eight points respectively, opened the quarter as the Knights’ lead reached double digits.

Kotula’s second 3-pointer helped the Assumption margin grow to 33-18 as the game moved into the fourth quarter.

“Annika got us going early and kept us going,’’ Timm said. “The last two, three weeks, she’s really been playing good basketball for us. It’s happening at the right time of the year.’’

Maddie Nonnenmann scored nine of her game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter for Mid-Prairie (15-9) but still finished below her season scoring average of 16.6 points.

Her 3-pointer with 3:37 left cut the Knights’ lead to 35-27 before a basket by Schubert fueled a 9-2 run that finished things off.

"We get to go to state. As a senior, that means so much," Jackson said. "We worked hard for this."

