Knights in the zone for tourney upset

CENTER POINT, Iowa — A zone defense was implemented in the final 2½ minutes of Davenport Assumption’s final practice before Wednesday night.
It hadn’t run a zone all season.
Yet, in the most critical game of its season, the Knights relied on it and it worked to near perfection, including shutting out the hosts in the third quarter when the game turned.
The Knights held Class 3A No. 10 Center Point-Urbana to a season-low 31 points, limited its star player Ryley Goebel to a season-low six points and provided plenty of second half offense en route to a 40-31 regional semifinal upset at Center Point High School.
“For the 50,000th time, we had every opportunity to sack up the bags,” Knights coach Jake Timm said. “We made some adjustments and our kids made plays.”
After not winning on the road the entire regular season, coupled with a five-game losing streak, Assumption (7-11) will take a two-game road winning streak into Saturday’s regional final against No. 12 Solon at North Cedar High School.
“All those games don’t matter anymore,” sophomore post A.J. Schubert said. “This is what we’ve been working for. Those MAC games are practice for this.”
Goebel entered the contest averaging 18.8 points per game. The junior was held to a pair of made field goals and went 0-for-5 in the second half, but still grabbed 11 rebounds. Olivia Wardlow was the main defender on her.
“I think our entire team excelled,” Wardlow said. “We work very well together.”
Stormin’ Pointers coach Phillip Klett said the zone caught his team off guard.
“They had a good gameplan,” he said. “They stuck with it and give them credit. It got in our head a little bit then Assumption got some momentum.”
A poor first half shooting performance from the Knights was quickly wiped away by a third quarter that was nothing but nylon and defense.
They went 6-for-9 from the field, including three made 3s, which added up to 15 points to CPU’s goose egg. Maddie Loken had six of her nine in the frame.
“I think confidence is a big part of that,” Timm said. “Halftime gave us a good time for us to take some deep breaths.”
The Stormin’ Pointers (15-7) supporting cast that scored 10 of the 13 points in the second quarter to take a 20-13 lead at the break didn’t score until the 6 minute, 56 second mark of the fourth on a Tayler Reaves trifecta.
Still, they got it within a possession on another 3-point shot from Reaves (10 points). That was the closest CPU got in the final two minutes.
Assumption’s final seven points were from the free-throw line. Schubert, one of the options Klett was fine with fouling, went 5-for-6 in the final 90 seconds that put the game out of reach. The sophomore finished with a game-high 12 points and seven boards.
“That’s a lot of pressure on me,” said Schubert, who entered the evening shooting 56% from the line. “You gotta keep it under control.”
Numbers out the window, Timm didn’t want anybody else in those moments.
“She’s a gamer,” he said. “She’s the kid that would go down there and say ‘I’m making this gosh darn shot.’ To be able to make those plays down the stretch, it was huge.”
Now, Assumption can go for its second straight state appearance this weekend. It enters with a loosey goosey type of feeling.
“We have nothing to lose,” Schubert said. “Who cares what other people think? We’re ready to go back (to state).”