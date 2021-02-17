Knights in the zone for tourney upset

“I think our entire team excelled,” Wardlow said. “We work very well together.”

Stormin’ Pointers coach Phillip Klett said the zone caught his team off guard.

“They had a good gameplan,” he said. “They stuck with it and give them credit. It got in our head a little bit then Assumption got some momentum.”

A poor first half shooting performance from the Knights was quickly wiped away by a third quarter that was nothing but nylon and defense.

They went 6-for-9 from the field, including three made 3s, which added up to 15 points to CPU’s goose egg. Maddie Loken had six of her nine in the frame.

“I think confidence is a big part of that,” Timm said. “Halftime gave us a good time for us to take some deep breaths.”

The Stormin’ Pointers (15-7) supporting cast that scored 10 of the 13 points in the second quarter to take a 20-13 lead at the break didn’t score until the 6 minute, 56 second mark of the fourth on a Tayler Reaves trifecta.

Still, they got it within a possession on another 3-point shot from Reaves (10 points). That was the closest CPU got in the final two minutes.