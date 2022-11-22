Knights show growth, but can't conquer defending state champs

Although the Assumption High School girls basketball team has opened the season with back-to-back losses, head coach Jake Timm is encouraged with the growth he's seen in a short span.

After falling by 20 points to Benton Community to open the season, the Class 3A third-ranked Knights gave Class 4A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier a test before falling 56-46 Tuesday at Assumption High School.

"Our intensity was much better than it was on Friday. I thought we looked like we had a little more of an identity of what we were trying to do defensively," Timm said. "That being said, (Xavier's) very good for a reason. They score in different ways ... and they're tough. They're a team that's ... probably going to make the state tournament for a reason."

The Knights led 31-28 at halftime but struggled to find their offense in the second half, shooting just 5-for-22 in the final two quarters.

Assumption struggled with the size of Xavier, which boasts three starters at 6-foot or taller, and that clogged up opportunities for the Knights to drive the lane.

That 6-foot trio of Libby Fandel, Sydney Huber and Kyla Mason combined for 52 points and 23 rebounds, with Fandel leading the charge with 21 points.

"The kid you've got to appreciate the most is Syd Huber, who didn't have a lot of basketball experience coming in, but we knew that she could play and that eventually she would have to step up and play a significant role," Xavier head coach Tom Lilly said. "She stepped up and passed the first test, anyway."

Still, thanks to its pressure defense, Assumption hung in the game, getting 12 of its 17 takeaways in the second half. The Knights cut the Xavier lead to 49-46 on a 3 from Lexi Hayes with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but didn't score again and the Saints closed out the game at the free throw line.

"I think the biggest thing to learn from that is you can never take your foot off the gas," Timm said. "We had our best possession of the year; we drove it, kicked it out and made an extra pass, hit a great shot and I just think the tough thing is you have to learn, in a game like that where we're now down 3, you've got to follow it up with a stop."

Assumption opened the game with a 17-14 lead after the first quarter, thanks to senior Jessie Wardlow, who had six of her eight points in the quarter, and freshman Adalyn Ford, who scored five of her eight points in the frame.

Assumption held a seven-point lead with 65 seconds left in the half but Xavier closed out the second quarter with four straight points to cut the lead to three at the break.

Ava Schubert led the Knights with 12 points while Voss and Maddy Nigey each had five rebounds.

"I think we just struggled a little bit to get back on defense in transition," said Wardlow, who was also active defensively with several steals. "We were getting a little tired because they play a quick game, they're a solid team."

Despite starting the season 0-2, the Knights are focused on the positives and know this tough early schedule will pay off down the road.

"I think playing these teams is really helping us because they're both very good teams," Wardlow said. "We're getting to know how we need to play, and how we should play against these types of teams."