Knights snap three-game skid with 'Heart' win over Muskies

In a girls' basketball game like Tuesday's between Assumption and Muscatine, one small burst of offense can make all the difference.

Over the course of 2 minutes, 26 seconds in the fourth quarter, the Class 3A No. 8 Knights found that little bit of offensive fuel.

A 6-0 run created the separation needed for Assumption to come out on top in a barn-burning 29-27 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Class 5A No. 12 Muskies at Assumption High School.

It snaps a three-game losing streak by the Knights (2-3, 1-1 MAC) in a stretch in which they played three ranked opponents and an over .500 Pleasant Valley team twice.

"Tonight was a heart win," Knights coach Jake Timm said. "You see teams come out and they don't quite compete as hard and you see the losses get to them, we didn't do that."

Only once was there a quarter in which a team scored double-digit points; neither side made more than four field goals in any frame.

Defense powered Assumption to its first conference win.

Even with quick passing from Muscatine most of the night, each of the 32 shots it attempted were heavily contested.