Knights snap three-game skid with 'Heart' win over Muskies

In a girls' basketball game like Tuesday's between Assumption and Muscatine, one small burst of offense can make all the difference.
Over the course of 2 minutes, 26 seconds in the fourth quarter, the Class 3A No. 8 Knights found that little bit of offensive fuel.
A 6-0 run created the separation needed for Assumption to come out on top in a barn-burning 29-27 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Class 5A No. 12 Muskies at Assumption High School.
It snaps a three-game losing streak by the Knights (2-3, 1-1 MAC) in a stretch in which they played three ranked opponents and an over .500 Pleasant Valley team twice.
"Tonight was a heart win," Knights coach Jake Timm said. "You see teams come out and they don't quite compete as hard and you see the losses get to them, we didn't do that."
Only once was there a quarter in which a team scored double-digit points; neither side made more than four field goals in any frame.
Defense powered Assumption to its first conference win.
Even with quick passing from Muscatine most of the night, each of the 32 shots it attempted were heavily contested.
"I thought we made it really tough on them," Timm said. "We guarded really well."
That 6-0 spurt was sparked by Jessie Wardlow making the front-end of a pair of free throws, then Anna Wohlers converting a three-point play that brought a jolt of energy to put the Knights up by four.
"Six points in a game that was 29-27, that's huge," Timm said. "We just got enough separation."
Still, Muscatine (0-2, 0-2 MAC) refused to go down quietly.
Zoey Long drilled a floater in the lane, two of her game-high 11 points, then Madi Petersen went 1-for-2 at the line to cut the deficit to one possession.
After Dawsen Dorsey's jumper brought the lead back to five for Assumption with under a minute left, Rylie Moss drew contact in the lane and finished a three-point play to make it a two-point game with 6.9 seconds remaining.
"When we went to the rim, we pretty much had the opportunities we were (looking) for," Muskies coach Susan Orvis said. "And that's just us, taking the right angle, taking the right path."
Moss fouled Dorsey quickly after, setting up a one-and-one opportunity. Dorsey missed it and Petersen grabbed the rebound, but as she was trying to pass the ball across half court, A.J. Schubert blocked it.
And Muscatine left the court with a final timeout still in hand, dropping its second straight game decided by a single possession.
"Looking back, sure, I'd want it back, but at the same time, I wanted to advance it," Orvis said. "That was my decision in that moment. Hindsight is 20/20."
Neither team led by more than three through the opening 24 minutes and Assumption only had the advantage on the scoreboard once entering the second half.
It led for the majority of the third quarter thanks to four of Schubert's team-high nine points.
The Knights had greater success coming up with points in the paint than they did a handful of days earlier against Pleasant Valley. Four players finished with four rebounds.
"We made a lot more of a concerted effort to get the ball inside," Timm said. "All four of our posts that were playing tonight did their role."
Despite two close losses to top-10 teams, Orvis takes solace in the fact the Muskies had a shot at the end.
"There's a lot of good things that we're seeing," she said. "We need some balance. Their chins are up."
