Knights top Central to stay on a roll

Since struggling to a 1-5 start, the Davenport Assumption High School girls' basketball team has become one of the hottest squads in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

The Knights kept on a roll Friday night at Davenport Central's George Marshall Gymnasium, opening up a 12-point halftime lead and never looking back as they topped the Blue Devils 54-37 for their fifth straight win.

Now 8-6 and 7-4 in the MAC, Assumption has won seven of its last eight games. At the same time, the Knights feel far from hitting a peak.

"There's a ton of improvement we can do," said Assumption junior forward Maddy Nigey. "We work hard in practice and push each other."

After hitting just two of eight shots in the first half, Nigey helped the Knights maintain their 12-point halftime lead by scoring nine of her 14 points in the second half. She also finished with six steals and six rebounds.

"I definitely forced a few things at the start," she said, "but then I hit some shots and got more confident."

Nigey's efforts were coupled with the play of senior forward Ava Schubert. Schubert had a game-high 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half. She hit all four of her shots for an eight-point second frame, and also tallied seven rebounds.

"I've seen a spark with every single girl on this team," said Schubert. "We all want to win, and everyone wants to put in the work. You can see the fierceness in their eyes. We had a slow start, but slow starts turn into greatness, in my opinion."

Assumption closed the first stanza with a flourish, scoring the final five points to take a 13-4 lead. A bucket by freshman guard Addy Voss (10 points) with 3.4 seconds capped the quarter.

Central (3-10, 3-8) tried to hang tough at the start of the second quarter, but the Knights scored six straight points to go up 21-6. The Blue Devils got to within 10 twice, but a Nigey steal and bucket late in the period put Assumption up 27-15 at intermission.

"We came into this game knowing that Central has gotten better," said Schubert, whose squad topped the Imps 63-31 at home on Dec. 1. "At the same time, we've gotten better. The big thing was to box out and rebound. That was huge for us."

Any hopes Central had of making a run after halftime took a hit when Assumption rattled off seven straight points to go up 37-18. Entering the fourth quarter, the Knights held a 37-21 advantage.

While the Blue Devils had several solid defensive stands, they had too many offensive dry spells and missed several free throws during the first three quarters, finishing nine of 17 from the line.

"We make a couple of free throws in the first quarter and get a couple of easy layups, we're down single digits instead of being down 12 at halftime," said Central coach Amara Burrage, whose club was led by Giselle Aceviz's 13 points and Addisen Ford's 11 points and five rebounds. "That makes a difference with the psyche. Coming out better is good for a team. We need to have that mindset right from the jump."