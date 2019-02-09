Because the Davenport Assumption girls basketball team gave itself second, third and sometimes fourth chances on the offensive end, the Knights will have another chance in the playoffs.
Despite a miserable shooting night, Assumption more than made up for it on the glass which helped the Knights hold off Camanche, 53-37, in the teams' Class 3A regional opener on Saturday night in Assumption's gym.
The Knights (11-9) advance to host Monticello at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the next round. Camanche finishes with a final overall record of 10-11.
Monticello defeated Tipton 50-42 on Saturday.
Assumption shot just 25 percent from the floor for the game. But the Knights finished with a 47-23 edge in rebounding, including grabbing 25 offensive boards. It led to 18 second-chance points for the hosts. It also limited second-chance opportunities for the Indians. Camanche had just six points on second-chance opportunities.
The Knights had four different players with at least eight rebounds, including Allie Timmons (12), Corey Whitlock (9), Olivia Wardlow (8) and Lauren Herrig (8). Chaney Steffen made the most of her playing time, snagging five boards as well. Herrig also led Assumption with 14 points and six steals.
Herrig said the rebounding was all about which team wanted it more.
"We've definitely been working on our offensive rebounding and it paid off," Herrig said. "It's just about effort and heart. It's also about communicating and picking each other up. We say 'Hey, box out and get this rebound.' It really pays off, especially when our offense is struggling."
Herrig, who is listed at 5 feet, 9 inches, many times just outhustled the defenders to keep possessions alive. Five of her rebounds were on the offensive end.
"I just try and give my teammates another chance," Herrig said.
Timmons chipped in nine points while Wardlow added another seven points. Assumption also got a surprise boost from sophomore guard Katie Anderson. Anderson, who did not score in a loss to Bettendorf on Friday, nailed three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Two of Anderson's three-pointers came at key moments when Camanche had cut Assumption's lead to eight points twice in the second half.
"Katie is capable of making big shots and she did that tonight," Knights coach Katelyn McNamara said. "She needed this for her confidence and she really stepped up."
Assumption led the entire game with leads of 15-8 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. The Indians never got down by more than 13 points but could not get closer than eight points in the second half.
Madilynn Parson led the visitors with 14 points and nine rebounds. Hanna Nissen finished with nine points, all on three-pointers. Camaryn Carstensen chipped in another seven points for the Indians. Parson, Nissen and Carstensen were the three seniors on this year's team.
Camanche coach Ben Erwin said he was proud of his team and added he thought his team was playing its best basketball at the end of the season.
"It was going to be which team won the battle of rebounding and that was Assumption. You can't give a team second and third chances," Erwin said. "I thought coming into this game, we had some nice big wins and were getting hot at the right time. I thought we were peaking so it is too bad. But I thought we played hard and I am happy with this team. For a first-year coach, I could not ask for a better group of seniors. They really gave it everything they had."
As for Assumption, what has been an up-and-down year has the potential to end on a high note.
"We have to bring our best every night but this team has gotten along so great and worked really hard," McNamara said. "We've gone on some great (winning streaks) so we just have to keep going."
Illinois postseason
Amboy 57, Annawan 38: A pair of long-standing Annawan girls’ basketball records will start all over after Saturday afternoon’s Class 1A Annawan Regional championship game, a 57-38 victory by the state’s eighth-ranked Amboy Clippers.
Gone is a string of nine straight regional titles. Ending, too, is a stretch of 10 straight 20-win seasons, with the Bravettes finishing the season with an 18-10 mark.