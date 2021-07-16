Krusey adds girls basketball title to his responsibilities

Brandon Krusey already has one rebuilding job on his plate at Davenport West High School. He has added another.
Krusey, beginning his second season as West’s head football coach next month, recently accepted the position to be the Falcons’ girls basketball coach this upcoming winter.
“As time went along, I felt more of a calling to get involved with all of our students and athletes at West, not just the boys side,” Krusey said. “If we’re going to make an impact, we need to make an impact everywhere.”
Krusey, who fills the position held by Pat Finn the past three seasons, has experience coaching basketball. He was the head girls basketball coach at North Tama in 2009.
Since then, he’s coached basketball primarily at the junior high level.
“I’ve never completely walked away from it,” he said. “I’ve watched a ton of ball. It isn’t the same, but it is all about the relationships you build with the girls. It is a group starving for knowledge and success.”
How does Krusey plan to make this work? The football season starts in earnest in August and runs through late October. The girls basketball season begins practice in early November and goes through late February. There are offseason commitments, too.
“It is an extremely busy schedule, but everyone in my family is sports minded and competitive,” he said. “They understand what it takes to get things started and moving in the right direction.
“It will require precise planning and maximizing the time you have. It is manageable but busy.”
Krusey, the school’s strength and conditioning coach, has formed relationships with several of the girls in the weight room.
Now, it is about building interest in basketball.
Krusey said he’s had around 10 girls participate in summer workouts. Some of that stems from girls being involved in summer volleyball workouts or in the midst of softball season.
“There are a lot of demands on kids’ time as well, so we’re trying to spread the word and build slowly,” Krusey said.
The Falcons were 2-12 this past season after winning just four games in the previous four years combined.
When Krusey took over West’s football program, he said there isn't a quick fix to success. The same holds true with his newest position.
“This summer, it has been about increasing our fundamental work, getting shots up, becoming better ball handlers and learning more about the game,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot of success here. They did close the gap a little bit this past season, but it is about building confidence.
"We don’t want to build a program around one or two people. We want to build numbers in a program.”