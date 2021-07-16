Krusey adds girls basketball title to his responsibilities

Brandon Krusey already has one rebuilding job on his plate at Davenport West High School. He has added another.

Krusey, beginning his second season as West’s head football coach next month, recently accepted the position to be the Falcons’ girls basketball coach this upcoming winter.

“As time went along, I felt more of a calling to get involved with all of our students and athletes at West, not just the boys side,” Krusey said. “If we’re going to make an impact, we need to make an impact everywhere.”

Krusey, who fills the position held by Pat Finn the past three seasons, has experience coaching basketball. He was the head girls basketball coach at North Tama in 2009.

Since then, he’s coached basketball primarily at the junior high level.

“I’ve never completely walked away from it,” he said. “I’ve watched a ton of ball. It isn’t the same, but it is all about the relationships you build with the girls. It is a group starving for knowledge and success.”

How does Krusey plan to make this work? The football season starts in earnest in August and runs through late October. The girls basketball season begins practice in early November and goes through late February. There are offseason commitments, too.