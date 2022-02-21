Lady Leafs ready for sectional rematch

GENESEO — When the Geneseo and Washington girls' basketball teams last met, on the penultimate day of 2021, it was a game to remember.

Going to overtime to decide the large school championship at the State Farm Holiday Classic on Dec. 30, the Lady Leafs emerged with a 52-49 victory. It was one of the highlights of Geneseo's 25-0 start.

Now 31-1 and coming off their first IHSA regional title since 2014, the Lady Leafs and the Lady Panthers (22-5) are set to tangle yet again Tuesday evening in the 7:30 semifinal at the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Sectional.

"We've got a ton of respect for Washington; McDougall (junior point guard Claire McDougall) is very good," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "At the same time, we have that confidence, having played Washington. This time of year, better the devil you know than the devil you don't know."

Playing a familiar opponent will also help Geneseo as it hits the road for the first time this postseason after playing both of its regional games on its home court. That included last Friday's 62-48 title-game win over Western Big 6 Conference rival Rock Island, the only team to put a mark in the Leafs' loss column this winter.

"That was a good night," Hardison said. "Rock Island had proved they could play with us, so we had to come out ready for a test."

That one loss, a 52-41 setback at the Lady Rocks' gym on Jan. 29, proved to be the proverbial blessing in disguise for Geneseo.

"As a coach, you never wish for a loss," Hardison said, "but since losing to Rock Island, we've really been locked in and focused on what we're doing. We were still able to control our own destiny as far as winning the Western Big 6 and getting ready for the postseason.

"We've got a checklist of goals that we've checked off one at a time. Now, we've got a big one ahead of us."

While it had been eight years between regional titles for the Geneseo girls' basketball program, the wait for another sectional championship has extended over 35 years. The Leafs' one and only sectional title came in 1987, a golden year for the green-and-gold as they finished 28-3 and took home a fourth-place trophy from the IHSA Class AA state tournament.

Ironically, that Final Four squad had also held the program's single-season victory record until this season, when the Leafs broke it with a 64-52 home win over Moline in their regular season finale.

But now, all of those achievements are in the rear-view mirror as Geneseo zeroes in on its showdown in LaSalle.

"Our goal is always to be better than one team by one point, every single day," Hardison said. "That's all we're focused on, and not on looking three days ahead."

With a strong senior nucleus led by Providence-bound guard Kammie Ludwig (25.5 points per game) and including point guard Ali Rapps (8.5 points, 3.5 assists), the Lady Leafs have the leadership to keep themselves on course.

"Our three senior starters (Ludwig, Rapps and guard Jordan Porter) have done a good job of leading the girls," Hardison said. "They make sure not to take anything for granted."

Geneseo tangled with Washington in the IVC Sectional semifinals at Chillicothe in 2014, with the Lady Panthers coming out on top, 45-34.

"It's ironic, the last time we got to sectionals we ended up playing Washington," Hardison said. "We're looking to go back and get that win we didn't get the last time."

