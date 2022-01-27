Lady Leafs roll to set up weekend showdown at Rock Island

GENESEO — Thursday was Pink Zone night in Geneseo, and the Maple Leafs girls' basketball team was looking to stay very much in the pink.
Decked out in pink uniforms for the evening, Class 3A's top-ranked Lady Leafs wanted to avoid the proverbial "trap" game against a Sterling club headed in the opposite direction.
After a bit of a sluggish start, the Leafs settled in and quickly took care of business, rolling to a 64-16 Western Big 6 victory to remain perfect at 25-0 and 10-0 in conference play.
With a Saturday afternoon showdown at second-place Rock Island up next, Geneseo knew the importance of focusing on Thursday's matchup with the Golden Warriors (1-17, 0-10).
"We tried not to have a trap game," said Geneseo junior forward Ann Wirth. "We're really looking forward to this weekend. We know we've got the target on our backs, and we can't let down."
Going into Saturday's game, the Leafs maintain a two-game lead over the Lady Rocks in the Big 6 race and are seeking a win that would enable them to effectively take control in the conference.
"It's hard this point in the season because you've played so many games. That can make or break you," said Geneseo senior guard Kammie Ludwig. "In the past, Rock Island has always given us their best game; Coach (Henry) Hall does a good job of reading what he's going up against.
"I think one of our best things is never overlooking people. We know (Sterling guard Addie McCombs) can shoot the ball well and that Sterling was going to give us its best game."
At the outset of Thursday's contest, it took several minutes for Geneseo to find its groove as it weathered an early flurry of turnovers and missed shots.
However, Ludwig scored seven straight points to turn a two-point lead into an 11-2 advantage, and that triggered a 13-0 run that set the tone as the Leafs took a 23-3 lead after the first period.
A subsequent 16-0 run in the second quarter enabled Geneseo to roll into halftime with a 38-5 lead and send it on its way to its 36th consecutive win, having finished last season with 11 straight victories.
That has the Leafs 15th on the IHSA's list of longest winning streaks, breaking a tie with the Candace Parker-led Naperville Central club that won 35 straight from 2002-03.
"Right now, we can't look at (the winning streak) going into games," said Wirth. "We look at whatever game is next, and put all of our effort into that."
The duo of Ludwig and Wirth teamed up to score just over double of Sterling's total offensive output. Ludwig led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, with Wirth hitting six of seven shots to tally 12 points.
They also contributed in other ways. Wirth snared eight steals as the Leafs forced the Golden Warriors into 32 turnovers, while Ludwig added seven rebounds. Ali Rapps (eight points, four steals) and Danielle Beach (eight rebounds) also made key contributions.
"Our focus right now is on the next game," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "We're trying to preach that. We're not looking at polls or winning streaks. Every game for us the rest of the way is a trap game until the postseason.
"We turned the page tonight, and now our focus is going to be on Rock Island."