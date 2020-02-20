Lady Leafs show progress in regional title loss to Richwoods

CANTON — Playing in state-ranked postseason matchups is exactly where the Geneseo girls want to be at the end of the basketball season.

They fared better in the rematch, but could not solve the stout defense of an experienced Peoria Richwoods team Thursday night, falling 52-39 in the Class 3A Canton Regional final at Alice Ingersoll Gymnasium.

The win earned the state's fifth-ranked club and second-seeded Lady Knights (27-6) a regional title for the fourth year in a row.

Ninth-ranked Geneseo finished 24-7, but it was a step closer from the 54-27 loss to Richwoods at the State Farm Holiday Classic in December.

Geneseo’s lone senior, Keeli Frerichs, was optimistic after a solid season came to an end for the Western Big 6 Conference champions. Facing very good teams like Richwoods shows them where the bar needs to be raised.

“Obviously we wanted to be on the winning end, but we’re not disappointed in how we played tonight,” Frerichs said. “Compared to how we played them at the beginning of the season … we came out and competed the whole game tonight. I think that just shows a lot about our character and how next year is going to go.”