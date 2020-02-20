Lady Leafs show progress in regional title loss to Richwoods

CANTON — Playing in state-ranked postseason matchups is exactly where the Geneseo girls want to be at the end of the basketball season.
They fared better in the rematch, but could not solve the stout defense of an experienced Peoria Richwoods team Thursday night, falling 52-39 in the Class 3A Canton Regional final at Alice Ingersoll Gymnasium.
The win earned the state's fifth-ranked club and second-seeded Lady Knights (27-6) a regional title for the fourth year in a row.
Ninth-ranked Geneseo finished 24-7, but it was a step closer from the 54-27 loss to Richwoods at the State Farm Holiday Classic in December.
Geneseo’s lone senior, Keeli Frerichs, was optimistic after a solid season came to an end for the Western Big 6 Conference champions. Facing very good teams like Richwoods shows them where the bar needs to be raised.
“Obviously we wanted to be on the winning end, but we’re not disappointed in how we played tonight,” Frerichs said. “Compared to how we played them at the beginning of the season … we came out and competed the whole game tonight. I think that just shows a lot about our character and how next year is going to go.”
Geneseo came to play early and built a 15-9 lead after a quarter, but the Leafs had little answer for two of Richwoods’ four seniors, Nia Williams and Jaida McCloud. The successful class also helped Richwoods win state in 2018.
Williams scored 11 of her 16 points in a 19-6 Richwoods run in the second quarter. The seven-point halftime deficit often felt like a larger hole than it was as Geneseo finished with 17 turnovers against the quick hands and length of the Knights.
“We played a zone that we normally don’t play,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “I thought we executed it really well and stymied them in the first quarter. They just attacked it better in the second quarter, found the gaps and got us tonight.”
The 6-foot-1 McCloud, a University of Illinois-Chicago commit, was a force inside as she totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Hardison said his team missed a lot of shots they made all season after finishing 14-of-43 from the field and 1-of-8 on 3-pointers. The tight Richwoods coverage also forced the Leafs into quick shots at times.
“I thought we attacked it well, they’re a very good defensive team, I give them a lot of credit for that,” said Hardison, adding his team showed it belonged on the floor Thursday. “I thought we did some good things against it, we hit some shots, just didn’t make enough shots tonight.”
Sophomore Kammie Ludwig led Geneseo with a game-high 17 points and junior Maddie Barickman added 12, but the Leafs struggled to find significant production elsewhere.
Richwoods kept Geneseo at bay after the second quarter, often leading by double digits. Ludwig’s 17th point made it an 8-point game with 1:24 to play, but McCloud and Williams closed things at the line, combining to go 7 of 8 in the fourth.
The Knights shot 19 of 52 from the field and 3 of 19 on 3s, also sinking 11 of 17 free throws. Ludwig was 7 of 8 at the line, where Geneseo was 10 of 12.
“We couldn’t make the run after the first quarter we needed to and compounded a couple errors,” said Hardison, whose team could not take advantage of late Richwoods turnovers (they finished with 14). “Every time we got some momentum we’d miss an easy shot or turn the ball over.”
Frerichs, a starter and three-sport athlete who has provided leadership and toughness in whatever role she’s been given in a season with a lingering back injury, is confident the team will be back.
“Losing one senior won’t be a big hurt to the team,” said Frerichs “I’m excited for them next year and I think they’ll go far.”