Throughout the young season, the Pleasant Valley girls basketball team has had players emerge and show continued growth in their game.
Tuesday night was Mallory Lafever's turn.
The Spartan senior scored a career-high 18 points, hitting big shots at key moments to help the Class 5A No. 12 Spartans beat Davenport North 56-46 at Pleasant Valley High School and remain unbeaten.
Lafever's points were needed as North held PV's leading scorers — Carli Spelhaug and Macy Beinborn — to single digits through the first three quarters.
"My teammates just did a really good job of finding the open person and that's what we work on a lot, being unselfish, so they just did a good job of finding the hot hand," Lafever said. "I think it just shows how well-balanced our team is. Every time there's five people on the court, everyone can score so shutting down two people isn't going to be enough to turn us away."
Lafever had already been a key piece for the Spartans this year, averaging six points, three assists and 3.4 steals per game.
But against the Wildcats, Lafever was big on the scoresheet, hitting four 3s, the last three stopping North's attempts at a comeback.
North closed out the third quarter on an 11-3 run to cut a 36-22 game to 39-33 at the end of the frame.
The lone PV 3 came from Lafever, who hit another 3 to open up the fourth quarter, putting PV up 42-33. Lafever's last 3 came later in the frame to up the Spartan lead to 48-38 with 4:23 left in the game.
From there, Spelhaug and Beinborn closed out the game, finishing with 15 and 11 points, respectively, as North never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
"We just get the job done," Spelhaug said. "It might not always be the prettiest but we know what we have to do on the court to come out with the victory. I think we're just having a lot of people step up every night and we're getting it done."
North entered the game with the highest scoring offense in the MAC, averaging 64.7 points per game but was held to its lowest point total of the season.
That's nothing new for the Spartans (9-0, 7-0), who have held their last five opponents — and six of nine on the season — to season lows in points.
"We do so many things right defensively, we put people in situations they're not used to being in," PV head coach Jennifer Goetz said. "They hit some good shots tonight, you've got to give kudos to them, absolutely tip your hat but I thought we did enough to make life difficult on the inside for the bigs and enough contested 3s on the outside as well."
Pleasant Valley scored the game's first eight points and led 18-11 after the first quarter and 29-19 at halftime. North switched to a zone defense and mounted its comeback but too many times, the Spartans were left with good 3-point looks, finishing 13-of-33 from behind the arc.
North was also outrebounded 28-26 despite holding a size advantage over PV. Adrea Arthofer had 10 rebounds for the Spartans.
"I think we got tired late, we shot ourselves in the foot with some of the rotations, we made adjustments in our rotations and that didn't get through to the team and that killed us," North head coach Matt Hoeppner said. "If we get our rebounds and our rotations right, maybe they're not shooting wide-open shots."
Though its another loss for North (5-3, 5-2), there's certainly positives, including Reese Ranum scoring six points to key the Wildcat run in the third quarter. Ranum, North's only senior, missed three games with an injury but returned last week against Clinton and was big in the third quarter for North.
Camry Dillie led North with nine points while Bella Sims and Anne Awour each had eight points, with Awour grabbing eight rebounds.
Last year, North lost its three meetings to PV by an average of 27.7 points, so there's plenty to build on moving forward.
"If you want to go to state, if you want to reach your ultimate goals, that's the team you've got to go through to get there and it's a single-point game towards the end of the third quarter," Hoeppner said. "I'm OK with where we're at because it's a true learning experience, where if you get beat by 30 like we did three times last year, you don't learn anything, you just got whooped. This year, I think there's things for us to look at and get better at and we can be 10 points better, for sure."