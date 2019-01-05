Brandi LaFountaine had been itching to get back on the court.
The United Township senior hadn't played a game, missing the first half of the season with a shoulder injury that stemmed from her softball and swimming seasons.
She made up for lost time Saturday.
LaFountaine scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in her first game of the season, helping lead UT to a 65-32 win over Davenport West in the opening game of the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana's Carver Center.
"It felt amazing, I've been waiting for this time all season," LaFountaine said. "This is pretty exciting. I definitely did not think this would happen."
LaFountaine was cleared to play on Thursday but sat out against Rock Island. She said she plans on coming back full time but will have to manage her shoulder with the softball season coming up and a college career at Illinois State for softball to think about.
She didn't hold back Saturday, playing 22 minutes in the win.
"She looked pretty solid, considering," UT head coach Carie Walker said. "Her leadership is huge. We've had other kids step up into that role but what Brandi can bring, not to mention, it's our true big post player inside and let's face it, she works hard start to finish and that motivates other players."
Jasmine Bell added 22 points. Jade Hunter scored 14 points and pulled down 24 rebounds. On the whole, UT (4-14) out-rebounded West 59-26.
The Falcons (0-12) continue to show strides this season. They trailed 19-10 after the first quarter and 34-20 at halftime. The Falcons are averaging 22 points per game, up from 10 per game at this point last year.
Brooke Hildebrandt led the Falcons with 12 points and freshman Kaitlyn Powell added eight points.
"The kids do keep working at it, they keep coming back to practice and working on things," West head coach Pat Finn said. "Hopefully we learned a little bit about moving the ball against a zone instead of dribbling it so much against a zone. ... We think they're going to pay off in the end, that's why we're doing what we're doing."
United Township 65, Davenport West 32
WEST (0-12) – Jessie Chalupa 0-0 0-0 0, Nativionna Griffen-Blanks 1-12 0-0 3, Kaitlynn Powell 3-9 2-2 8, Kylee DeVore 0-1 0-0 0, Brooke Hildebrandt 4-7 0-0 12, Lauren Oostendorp 2-5 0-0 4, Madison Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Thalacker 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Schlotfeldt 1-3 0-0 3, Erica Ralfs 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Townley 1-1 0-0 2, Grace Schneiderman 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Utterback 0-1 0-0 0, Nevaeh Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 2-2 32
UT (4-14) – Jade Hunter 2-14 10-12 14, Davianna Morgan 1-6 0-0 2, Janeah Bell 2-7 0-0 5, Jasmine Bell 9-17 2-2 22, Brandi LaFountaine 7-20 22, Madison Gordon 0-1 0-2 0, Kayla Dorn 0-0 0-0 0, Eliya Gomez 0-2 0-0 0, Adeline Boore 0-1 0-0 0, Aria Fix 0-0 0-0 0, Reese Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Julianna Mohr 0-3 0-0 0, Makenna Abbadusky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-71 20-27 65
West;10;10;9;3;--;32
UT;19;15;20;11;--;65
Three-point goals – West 6-13 (Hildebrandt 4-5, Griffen-Blanks 1-4, Schlotfeldt 1-3, Powell 0-1); UT 3-17 (Jas. Bell 2-5, Jan. Bell 1-5, Morgan 0-3, Mohr 0-2, Gordon 0-1, Boore 0-1). Rebounds – West 26 (Powell 4, DeWore 4, Hildebrandt 4); UT 59 (Hunter 24, LaFountaine 9). Assists – West 8 (Griffen-Blanks 3, Oostendorp 2); UT 9 (Morgan 4, Jan. Bell 2, LaFountaine 2). Steals – West 4 (Hildebrandt 2); UT 12 (Jan. Bell 3). Turnovers – West 20, UT 9. Team fouls – West 6, UT 14. Fouled out – none.