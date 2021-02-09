Lancers avenge loss to Sabers, stay atop MAC

“They set us up with screens and great passes,” Hagedorn said. “We are such a deep team that we can beat anyone who comes in our way and we’re ready for anyone who tries.”

It wasn’t just the offense.

Lexi Ward and Sydney Skarich limited the Sabers’ two all-state players, Allison Meadows and Taylor Veach, to 12 points through two quarters.

“I’d put those girls defending the best offensive players in the state,” Case said. “They’re not going to quit, they’re energy girls and they know positioning. Tonight, our focus was to get out on the other girls and still know where those two were at.”

Still, DeWitt did not go quietly.

Veach scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter as the Sabers scored the first 12 of the third quarter to give them the lead at the 4 minute, 49 second mark.

Meadows concluded the night with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Sabers, however, couldn’t get within a possession in the final eight minutes.

“They wanted it more,” DeWitt coach Chad Specht said. “We wanted it for two, two-and-a-half quarters. That’s a team that’s been on top. We let our guard down and I think we (relaxed).”