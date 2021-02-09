Lancers avenge loss to Sabers, stay atop MAC

ELDRIDGE — It was a quartet of underclassmen that propelled North Scott’s girls basketball team to a double-digit halftime lead Tuesday.
And when the game was tied in the third quarter, two seniors brought it home to help the fifth-ranked Lancers avenge their lone defeat of the season.
Powered by four in double figures, North Scott fended off fourth-ranked Central DeWitt 54-48 Tuesday night at The Pit to remain in a tie for first place in the loss column with Davenport North in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
About a month ago, the Lancers (13-1, 9-1 MAC) dropped a 15-point game at the hands of the Sabers on the road. They flipped the script on their home floor.
“We had a little tough practice last night and I pushed that button,” North Scott coach TJ Case said. “Are you tough enough to go into a tough situation where a lot of girls aren’t willing to go? They answered the bell.”
Hattie Hagedorn, after missing the past game against Assumption due to a hyperextended knee, returned to the lineup and provided the outside scoring the sophomore has all season with 10 of her 14 points in the first half.
Freshman post Makayla Farnum, who didn’t play a single minute in the first meeting against DeWitt (13-2, 9-2), registered 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field in the opening 16 minutes.
“They set us up with screens and great passes,” Hagedorn said. “We are such a deep team that we can beat anyone who comes in our way and we’re ready for anyone who tries.”
It wasn’t just the offense.
Lexi Ward and Sydney Skarich limited the Sabers’ two all-state players, Allison Meadows and Taylor Veach, to 12 points through two quarters.
“I’d put those girls defending the best offensive players in the state,” Case said. “They’re not going to quit, they’re energy girls and they know positioning. Tonight, our focus was to get out on the other girls and still know where those two were at.”
Still, DeWitt did not go quietly.
Veach scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter as the Sabers scored the first 12 of the third quarter to give them the lead at the 4 minute, 49 second mark.
Meadows concluded the night with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Sabers, however, couldn’t get within a possession in the final eight minutes.
“They wanted it more,” DeWitt coach Chad Specht said. “We wanted it for two, two-and-a-half quarters. That’s a team that’s been on top. We let our guard down and I think we (relaxed).”
Samantha Scott was held to one made 3-pointer in the first half, but buried back-to-back treys in the third to increase the Lancers lead to six then started the fourth with a trifecta to up the advantage to eight.
“I kept telling Sam ‘I don’t care if you’re 1-for-40, keep shooting’ because it opens some things,” Case said. “She got herself to the rim late and started getting some 3s to hit.”
All of the remaining 14 fourth-quarter points by North Scott were from the free throw line. Ashley Fountain had 10 of her 12 points from the charity stripe. Scott finished with 15 while Farnum chipped in 11.
“We want the ball in (Ashley’s) hands to hit those free throws late (in the game),” Case said.
Class 4A regional pairings will be released later this week. Specht believes the move to the MAC along with the Sabers’ body of work should land them a top seed in their regional.
“The girls (probably) look at that individually, but we focus on the next day,” he said. “I think we’ve done enough to say, ‘Hey, look at what we can do.’”