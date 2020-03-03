Lancers blitz Clippers, cruise into state semifinal

DES MOINES — North Scott threw the first punch and kept on swinging.
The top-ranked Lancers never trailed and rolled to a 63-43 win over No. 15 Clear Creek-Amana in a Class 4A girls state basketball quarterfinal Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
After CCA shocked second-ranked Marion to reach its first state tournament, the Lancers made certain not to overlook the Clippers.
"They're a great team, and I think a lot of people saw they were ranked 15 and thought this was going to be easy," said senior Presley Case, whose Lancers face defending 3A champion Center Point-Urbana in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday. "But they were good, they had players that can do a lot for their team. So I think that was really good for us, to know they could potentially be a really good team for us to play. It helped us stay focused."
The Clippers’ game plan was simple — stop all-state post player Grace Boffeli. With the Northern Iowa commit facing double and sometimes triple teams early, the onus was on her teammates to hit shots.
They did.
Case had eight of her 12 points in the first quarter and Adriane Latham added six. Oh, and Boffeli still had eight points in the quarter as North Scott led 25-9 after the first eight minutes. The Lancers (24-0) were 4-of-7 from behind the 3-point line in the quarter and finished the game 52.2% from the field.
“All of us can score. One person’s going to go off, and then the next person will,” said Case, who added five assists and four steals. “Grace is obviously incredible, she’s going to get her points so people are going to try to stop her and when we hit some 3s, that just opens it up and spreads it out for everybody so they don’t really know how to guard us.”
It’s a lesson the Clippers (19-5) learned first-hand as North Scott stretched the lead to as much as 28 points in the fourth quarter.
"Boffeli's a load down there, she really is. She has the size, she's physical, she has good footwork, she pins and seals you, she can step out and hit the 3, she can hit her free throws. She's just a tough matchup," CCA coach PJ Sweeney said. "It's one of those things, you're sitting down there, you have someone on the back side and you have someone in her lap and then next thing you know, you're going to give up some 3s and they come out and hit them.
"That's probably due to their experience. They've been down here and been to the finals and won it two of the last three so they have the experience. They're used to the shooting background, used to the arena and they came out firing on all cylinders."
The Clippers aren't the first team to get blitzed by the Lancers at the state tournament. During this four-year run, North Scott has won its three quarterfinal games by an average of 23 points.
The Lancers held Karsyn Stratton — averaging 21.2 points per game — to just eight points. Meagan Harvey led the Clippers with 14.
"We talk all the time about it's a mindset of thinking you're in The Pit and playing in The Pit," North Scott head coach TJ Case said. "You can't worry about the size of their crowd, you can't worry about the fancy lights and all that, you've just got to make it about basketball and what you've done for 23 games."
Once the pressure lifted on Boffeli, the senior went to work in the second half, finishing with a game-high 28 points and adding nine rebounds.
"It's so hard to guard our team when we're so even and everyone's scoring because no one knows where to pick their poison or who to stop," Boffeli said. "It was obviously tough getting double teamed and always having two bodies on me, but I just had to keep working hard, keep getting good position on offensive rebounds and just outworking them, that was my key."
Boffeli has also personally made the Well her second home, now averaging 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds in seven career tournament games. She enters Thursday's game just six points away from the 1,600 mark.
"I just think you're only here one time in a year so why not make it the most memorable and most exciting?" Boffeli said. "Keep working hard at Wells Fargo, a ton of people come out to watch North Scott and it's just an exciting feeling."
But games like Tuesday's, where all five starters scored at least six points, should make the remaining teams think twice about focusing all their attention on the North Scott standout.
"It's a huge thing as a team knowing each of us can step up and do what we can to make us better as a team," said Latham, who made all four of her shots for eight points and added five rebounds and three assists. "As a team, going into all these games we want to let Grace do what she can do but it also helps that we know our team is there together."