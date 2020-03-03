Lancers blitz Clippers, cruise into state semifinal

“All of us can score. One person’s going to go off, and then the next person will,” said Case, who added five assists and four steals. “Grace is obviously incredible, she’s going to get her points so people are going to try to stop her and when we hit some 3s, that just opens it up and spreads it out for everybody so they don’t really know how to guard us.”

It’s a lesson the Clippers (19-5) learned first-hand as North Scott stretched the lead to as much as 28 points in the fourth quarter.

"Boffeli's a load down there, she really is. She has the size, she's physical, she has good footwork, she pins and seals you, she can step out and hit the 3, she can hit her free throws. She's just a tough matchup," CCA coach PJ Sweeney said. "It's one of those things, you're sitting down there, you have someone on the back side and you have someone in her lap and then next thing you know, you're going to give up some 3s and they come out and hit them.

"That's probably due to their experience. They've been down here and been to the finals and won it two of the last three so they have the experience. They're used to the shooting background, used to the arena and they came out firing on all cylinders."