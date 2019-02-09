ELDRIDGE — With a Saturday matinee wrapping up their respective regular seasons, both North Scott and Bettendorf looked to find some positives to take into the postseason.
North Scott should have no shortage of confidence following a 57-45 win over the Bulldogs, wrapping up their regular season at 17-3, 15-2 in the MAC.
"These last few games, everything is starting to gel and click," said junior Grace Boffeli, who scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. "We're starting to finally share the ball a little more, make the extra pass, which will help us get the open shots."
North Scott jumped out to a 10-3 lead before Bettendorf answered back to tie the game 14-14 after the first quarter. North Scott closed out a back-and-forth second quarter with an 8-2 run to take a 33-25 halftime lead, one the Lancers never relinquished.
"It was good to have a little adversity and pressure going into regionals," Boffeli said. "I think that will help us later on when it comes down to the very end of the game."
Presley Case added 15 points as well as five assists, three steals and three rebounds for the Lancers, who had 11 assists as a team.
"I think for probably the last couple of weeks, that's as good of basketball as she's played," North Scott head coach TJ Case said of his junior guard. "I think, early on, she was pressing from the 3 and had to get her points from the 3, and I told her, maybe that isn't what we need right now. We need to have you put it on the floor, and ever since she's started to put it on the floor and worry about her assists, I think now she's more comfortable when a shot does come open."
With the Lancer defense limiting senior Kylie Wroblewski to five points, the Bulldogs had six other players score, led by sophomore Ashley Fountain with 12 points.
Wroblewski added 12 rebounds and three steals in the game.
"We've got to keep on getting offensive contributions from different people, and we had a couple tonight," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "We'll put the regular season to bed and start getting ready for the postseason."
The Bulldogs (15-6, 12-6) don't play again until Saturday, when they'll host the winner of a regional opener between Davenport Central and Davenport North. The Lancers also have a week off before hosting the winner of Clinton and Maquoketa.
Tritt liked the fight he saw out of his team in the fourth quarter, cutting an 18-point deficit to 10 with an 8-0 run, and hopes that can carry over into next week.
"Once the postseason rolls around, records are thrown out the window," Tritt said. "We might be down, we might be up, we've just got to continue to get those offensive contributions from different people and defensively, continue to get better."
Muscatine 61, Burlington 34: Zoey Long scored 12 points to pace a balanced Muskies offense, and a day after narrowly beating beating Davenport West, Muscatine cruised to the MAC victory.
Alicia Garcia added 10 and Avarie Eagle and Madi Petersen nine points apiece for the Muskies (8-12, 8-9 MAC).
Bailey Wiemann led Burlington (3-15, 2-13) with 12 points.
The Muskies led just 13-11 after the first quarter but held Burlington to single-digits in each of the remaining quarters while expanding their lead.
Davenport North 47, Clinton 42: The Wildcats led an 11-point first-quarter lead slip away, but Ivy Wilmington helped North right the ship and grab the MAC win Saturday.
Wilmington scored 18 of her game-high 22 points after halftime as North retook the lead early in the fourth quarter and held on for the victory.
Megan Gandrup scored 16 points for Clinton (8-10, 6-10 MAC), and Macy Mulholland chipped in 10.
The win moved North to 11-8, 10-6 in the MAC.