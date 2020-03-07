Lancers complete perfect season with state title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But like they so often have, the Lancers regrouped, figured out how to break the press, and Sam Scott hit a pair of 3s in a span of 18 seconds to give North Scott a 39-28 lead after the third quarter.

"They're a little bit impossible to defend if they're going to hit 3s," Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said. "It was one of the things we knew, if they came in and shot it well from the outside, they were going to be tough, and they were."

Scott had struggled in the tournament from behind the line, just 1-of-10 entering Saturday, but the junior nailed the ones she needed and finished with nine points.

"We have all the confidence in the world that Sam Scott can hit all the 3s," said Presley Case, who kicked out to Scott on the final 3 of the quarter. "If she's having a hard game, they're going to fall eventually. She's really good at hitting those big shots, and that's what she did tonight."

With the pressure on Boffeli lifted in the fourth, the UNI commit went to work, scoring all 10 Lancer points in the quarter to put away the game. In her final game with North Scott, Boffeli finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds.