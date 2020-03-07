Lancers complete perfect season with state title

DES MOINES — Perfection is often sought, rarely attained.
North Scott started the season ranked No. 1, defending state champions and had the attention of every single opponent, every single night.
And every single night, the Lancers simply came out, put their head down and won.
Saturday was no different as North Scott never trailed en route to a 49-35 win over No. 7 Lewis Central, completing the perfect season at 26-0 and winning its second straight Class 4A title, third in the last four years.
"We knew all season long we had a target on our back and everybody wanted to beat us," senior Presley Case said. "So coming down here and being No. 1, that's something that's kind of difficult because everybody wants you to lose, they love the underdogs; I cheer for the underdogs. ... It's hard, but we work with it."
The Lancers are the first Quad-Cities girls basketball team to go undefeated since Assumption's state title team in 2007-08. They won three tournament games by an average of 14 points and only had four games all season decided by fewer than 10 points.
"They're all special, but this group, to be perfect, crazy," North Scott coach TJ Case said. "I don't think it's better than any of the other ones, they're all special, but this group is going to be on a little bit higher pedestal than the other ones for the simple fact they never lost a game."
Like they've been for so many times over the last four years, the Lancers were led by their seniors, Case and Grace Boffeli, who were both named to the all-tournament team, with Boffeli repeating as tournament captain.
With Lewis Central (21-6) focusing all its attention on defending Boffeli, Case got the Lancers going early, hitting three 3s and scoring 14 first-half points to give North Scott a 28-15 halftime lead.
"That settled us all down I think. We knew they were going to take Grace away early with that size. I didn't really talk to Pres much about it today, she was really locked in," coach Case said. "She mentioned a couple times to me, 'We're not losing.'"
The 14 points is a career-high at Wells Fargo Arena for Case, who, along with Boffeli, went 9-0 in her career on the biggest stage.
"There's probably a lot of people out there that are tired of Grace and Pres. ... They've had a lot of pressure, the two of them," coach Case said. "For them to step up on a big stage like this, and do what they did, I don't know what else to say."
Still, after pulling a pair of upsets to reach the title game, Lewis Central didn't go away quietly. The Titans came out in the third quarter, hit some shots and set up their press.
That flummoxed North Scott, which committed four turnovers in the quarter, allowing the Titans to cut the lead to 33-28 with 3:12 remaining.
You have free articles remaining.
But like they so often have, the Lancers regrouped, figured out how to break the press, and Sam Scott hit a pair of 3s in a span of 18 seconds to give North Scott a 39-28 lead after the third quarter.
"They're a little bit impossible to defend if they're going to hit 3s," Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said. "It was one of the things we knew, if they came in and shot it well from the outside, they were going to be tough, and they were."
Scott had struggled in the tournament from behind the line, just 1-of-10 entering Saturday, but the junior nailed the ones she needed and finished with nine points.
"We have all the confidence in the world that Sam Scott can hit all the 3s," said Presley Case, who kicked out to Scott on the final 3 of the quarter. "If she's having a hard game, they're going to fall eventually. She's really good at hitting those big shots, and that's what she did tonight."
With the pressure on Boffeli lifted in the fourth, the UNI commit went to work, scoring all 10 Lancer points in the quarter to put away the game. In her final game with North Scott, Boffeli finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds.
"I think it was just a statement," Boffeli said. "Obviously there's a lot of pressure down low, they were collapsing a lot and in the first half it was difficult to get the points I usually get, but that's OK because those passing lanes I opened up for Pres and Sam to hit were big."
As good as Case and Boffeli were, the Lancers got critical minutes from senior Adriane Latham. In three games in Des Moines, Latham was tasked with stopping Clear Creek-Amana's Karsyn Stratton, Center Point-Urbana's Adrianna Katcher and Lewis Central's Megan Witte, averaging a combined 50.6 points.
Against Latham, that trio combined to score just 18 points, with Witte only scoring seven — zero in the first half.
"It's always been something I've been focused on and that's the role the coaches have embedded me into and I take that role very seriously," Latham said. "I would have never imagined this ever happening. It's very unforgettable."
With the game wrapped up in the final minute, the Lancers were able to make sure all eight seniors appeared in the game as the class wrapped up an 89-11 career record.
That includes Boffeli, who leaves North Scott as one of the best basketball players to come through the Quad-Cities in recent years. She finishes her career as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's second all-time scorer with 1,632 points. She is also third with 975 rebounds and added 133 assists, 115 steals and 60 blocks.
Playing with a pulled groin, hip flexor and quad strain since January and facing every type of defense all year, she averaged 28.6 points and 12.3 rebounds this season.
"It just shows the hard work and the dedication I've put into the gym. Working out with Presley, coach Case ... we went into The Pit a lot by ourselves," Boffeli said. "We just put a lot of work into it because we wanted to make our senior year the most memorable, and that's obviously led to an undefeated season and state championships."