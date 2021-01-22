Lancers find winning combination

ELDRIDGE — TJ Case knew before the season tipped off that he’d be mixing and matching trying to find the go-to lineup for North Scott’s girls basketball team.
It took 10 games, but he may have found that group of five on Friday night.
Seniors Ashley Fountain and Samantha Scott, sophomore Lexi Ward and a pair of freshmen — Sydney Skarich and Makayla Farnum — were on the court for the entire time when Class 4A No. 6 North Scott outscored Pleasant Valley 20-6 over the final 11 ½ minutes en route to a 49-42 triumph at The Pit.
The matchups, the tight defensive man-to-man and the mixture of youth with experience allowed North Scott (9-1, 5-1 MAC) to run its win streak to four games.
“We felt like as the game went on, we needed (Fountain) at the top or on the wing to stretch it a bit more,” Case said. “Sydney’s been playing there in practice and she just is very comfortable, sees the right passage.
“We’re just going to kind of ride it out.”
Skarich was the new face in crunch time. Up until Friday, she had played only in five games and none of them were during meaningful minutes down the stretch.
Standing at 5-foot-8 in the high post, Skarich finished with a season-high six points, four rebounds and was responsible for a lot of the ball movement within the Spartans (7-5, 4-5) zone defense.
“She knew she needed to step up and she did,” Farnum said. “She did all her parts.”
When PV snared a 36-29 lead over halfway through the third period, it was its largest lead of the night.
The game turned on a dime.
Fountain drilled a 3-pointer and then Farnum scored seven of her 15 points consecutively, including a layup with 5 minutes, 55 seconds left in regulation, to snare the 38-36 lead. Fountain connected on 9 of 11 free throws to close the game out with 15 points.
Farnum added a game-high 12 rebounds.
“We all came together and we just wanted it to be ours," Farnum said. “I felt like when I was out there, I needed to step up for my team.”
The Spartans didn’t register a bucket until 1:04 left on Emily Wood’s layup. Three times in the final minute, PV cut the deficit to at least six points.
Over the final 11 ½ minutes, PV made three field goals and missed all four of its free throw attempts.
“We stopped moving and we didn’t change our speed. We were methodical,” Spartans head coach Jennifer Goetz said. “It was a domino effect. We just keep shooting ourselves in the foot and that falls on me.”
North Scott had plenty of motivation too.
A Twitter post recently pointed out that North Scott wasn't considered one of the best teams in the league. It didn't sit well with Case.
“They at least want to be known as one of the top teams,” he added. “To not even get mentioned, and you’re sixth in the state, we take that a little personal.”
The Lancers will have plenty of chances to prove their worth. Five of North Scott's final seven regular-season games are against teams in the top half of the league.
“We’re just happy we’re going to get some consistent games,” Case said. “We’re hoping we can get a run in and get a flow in.”
Halle Vice led PV with 17 points while Addie Kerkhoff chipped in 11. The majority of the duo's damage was done in the first half, scoring 18 of its 26 points to lead by three at the break.
The two combined for two points on six attempts after Vice’s final trifecta.
“We try to complicate the game of basketball,” Goetz said. “A lot of it is our offense and it falls on all of us. That’s fine, we’ll keep grinding at it. The potential is right there.”