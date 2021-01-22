Lancers find winning combination

ELDRIDGE — TJ Case knew before the season tipped off that he’d be mixing and matching trying to find the go-to lineup for North Scott’s girls basketball team.

It took 10 games, but he may have found that group of five on Friday night.

Seniors Ashley Fountain and Samantha Scott, sophomore Lexi Ward and a pair of freshmen — Sydney Skarich and Makayla Farnum — were on the court for the entire time when Class 4A No. 6 North Scott outscored Pleasant Valley 20-6 over the final 11 ½ minutes en route to a 49-42 triumph at The Pit.

The matchups, the tight defensive man-to-man and the mixture of youth with experience allowed North Scott (9-1, 5-1 MAC) to run its win streak to four games.

“We felt like as the game went on, we needed (Fountain) at the top or on the wing to stretch it a bit more,” Case said. “Sydney’s been playing there in practice and she just is very comfortable, sees the right passage.

“We’re just going to kind of ride it out.”

Skarich was the new face in crunch time. Up until Friday, she had played only in five games and none of them were during meaningful minutes down the stretch.