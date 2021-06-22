Lancers promote Davis to head coach

“I was really lucky because TJ always valued my voice in practice and in the games,” Davis said.

During Case’s tenure, North Scott won 158 games and qualified for five state tournaments. The pieces are in place for the Lancers to continue that success.

North Scott was 16-3 and returns three starters from last season’s state semifinal squad. The youth program is on solid footing, too.

“TJ and I are super different people,” Davis said. “His style worked for the groups we had, so we’ll take parts of what he did and bring it in, but I also want to make the program feel like my own. That’s important.”

Davis has talked with assistant coaches Colin Wood and Todd Satterly about staying with the program, but roles have not been defined yet for next season. She’ll also try to land another assistant coach.

“We’re still trying to figure out our staff and get everyone together on the same page,” Davis said. “We need to figure out who my (primary) assistant will be and our head JV coach. I’ve had conversations with those people in the last week or two, but we haven’t finalized anything yet.”