Lancers promote Davis to head coach

When North Scott High School activities director Jason Schroeder offered Devvin Davis the position as head girls’ basketball coach last Friday, it didn’t take long for her to accept the offer.
“That day,” Davis said. “It was a very quick decision."
After spending the past eight seasons as TJ Case’s top assistant, which included three state championship teams, Davis was eager and ready for the opportunity to be a head coach once Case made the decision to step down last month.
The 31-year-old, who prepped at Clinton and played at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, has the task of keeping North Scott among the elite programs in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa Class 4A.
“A lot of my roles are going to change,” Davis said. “It was a good cop, bad cop thing with TJ. Depending on the day, sometimes I was the bad cop. That role is going to be different. The girls are going to hear my voice in a different way, a different manner.
“There will be more instruction, not just an ear in the background. I’ll start delegating some of the tasks and things behind the scenes that I was doing. It’ll be a different role for me.”
Davis said she is equipped for the challenge.
For the past several seasons, Davis has done more of the offensive instruction in practice.
“I was really lucky because TJ always valued my voice in practice and in the games,” Davis said.
During Case’s tenure, North Scott won 158 games and qualified for five state tournaments. The pieces are in place for the Lancers to continue that success.
North Scott was 16-3 and returns three starters from last season’s state semifinal squad. The youth program is on solid footing, too.
“TJ and I are super different people,” Davis said. “His style worked for the groups we had, so we’ll take parts of what he did and bring it in, but I also want to make the program feel like my own. That’s important.”
Davis has talked with assistant coaches Colin Wood and Todd Satterly about staying with the program, but roles have not been defined yet for next season. She’ll also try to land another assistant coach.
“We’re still trying to figure out our staff and get everyone together on the same page,” Davis said. “We need to figure out who my (primary) assistant will be and our head JV coach. I’ve had conversations with those people in the last week or two, but we haven’t finalized anything yet.”
A kindergarten teacher at Ed White Elementary, Davis has been conducting open gyms for her team the past couple of weeks. The varsity team is headed to Williamsburg for a tournament this weekend.
“We’ve got a lot of softball kids and kids who do a lot of different things, so that’s always tricky in the summer time,” she said. “With the kids we’ve had, it has been pretty seamless. We’re running the same offense, so that’s pretty much been review.
“It is more about getting the girls in and getting them up and down, see where they’re at and trying to figure this all out.”
Davis admits the last month was difficult waiting for a decision to be finalized.
“You’re waiting, but you’re still wanting to get stuff done with the girls,” she said. “They have questions, I have questions, but Jason has been really great and communicated with me throughout the entire process.”
Now, Davis is ready to get to work.
Ever since she got into coaching, it has been a goal to become a head coach.
“I was very lucky to join the staff here at North Scott when I did,” she said. “We started everything together with a youth program and we’ve had really great success.
“I’m extremely grateful I’m at North Scott and what we’ve built so far. This has always been a dream of mine.”