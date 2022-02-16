Lancers recover from 'flat' start to roll past River Queens

ELDRIDGE — At the end of the first quarter of Wednesday’s Class 4A regional quarterfinal game, North Scott head coach Devvin Davis pointed at a scoreboard that showed the 12th-ranked Lancers holding a slim 8-6 lead over a one-win Clinton squad.

She was imploring her players to wake up.

“I basically just challenged them that they get to decide how they want to play the second quarter,” Davis said. “How we played the first quarter was flat.

"I thought Clinton was outworking us that entire first quarter with offensive rebounds and attacking the basket. It wasn’t great. So we had that conversation, and they responded really well.”

North Scott outscored Clinton 44-12 over the next two quarters and rolled to a 57-24 victory inside The Pit.

“We just needed to go at this like we wanted to win,” North Scott point guard Hattie Hagedorn said. “We didn’t have a lot of energy, and we knew we had to bump that up, so that’s what we did.”

North Scott’s Kayla Fountain, who made a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, missed a 3-pointer to start the second quarter, but tracked down her miss and then made a shot from beyond the arc.

After the River Queens missed shots on their next two possessions, the Lancers pushed the ball ahead and got fouled on layup attempts.

“We’ve been working a lot on that transition game,” Davis said. “We want to make sure we’re getting the ball up the floor and sharing it as much as we can. We have a lot of girls who can score, and tonight we had pretty balanced scoring.”

After a Clinton turnover with less than a second left in the first half, Lexi Ward threw a perfect lob pass to Lauren Golinghorst, who laid it in just before the halftime buzzer. The basket gave the Lancers a 30-14 lead at the break.

North Scott opened the second half on a 7-0 run to push its lead to 23. The Lancer starters were done after three quarters, and all 14 North Scott players in uniform saw action.

Cora O’Neill scored 15 points to lead the Lancers (14-8), and Fountain hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Golinghorst scored 11 points, and Hagedorn had eight. North Scott shot 30 free throws in the victory, making 16.

Veronica Ramirez had nine points and 11 rebounds for Clinton, and Jamie Greenwalt had nine points and nine boards. The River Queens (1-22) lost their final 21 games of the season, and they have lost their last 24 meetings with North Scott.

The Lancers were 3-for-14 from the field in the first quarter. Ramirez scored with just over a minute left in the period to trim North Scott’s lead to 8-6.

“I was so proud of the girls for their composure, their aggression attacking the hoop, and their rebounding,” Clinton head coach Cathy Marx said. That was something we haven’t seen from them this year.”

North Scott won its regional opener for the seventh straight season. The Lancers travel to Tiffin to face No. 10 Clear Creek-Amana (15-6) on Saturday in a regional semifinal.

“It’s going to be a road game for us, so we’ve got to be ready to go,” said Davis, whose team is 5-6 in games away from The Pit this season.

Although the Lancers, who have reached the state tournament the past three seasons, have a new coach this season and no seniors on their roster, the goal remains the same.

“Our goal is to make it all the way to state, so that’s one win, and we have to win two more to go,” Hagedorn said. “We’re just taking it game by game. We know what we’ve got to do tomorrow and Friday to get that done.”

