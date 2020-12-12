Lancers return to court following quarantine, snare signature win

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Once one fell, all of them started to drop.
North Scott's girls basketball team crept close and eventually took the lead in Saturday afternoon's game against West Liberty in large put due to nearly perfect free-throw shooting.
North Scott put its opponent away for good due to a barrage of 3-pointers.
The Class 4A sixth-ranked Lancers returned from quarantine in a big way, earning a signature win before the holiday break by defeating the Class 3A No. 2 Comets 58-44 at West Liberty High School.
"This group is just so young, it's all so new," North Scott coach TJ Case said. "I thought we dictated a lot of stuff off our pressure."
The Lancers went into quarantine on Saturday, Nov. 28 and returned to practice for the first time last Monday. Four games in that stretch were postponed.
Meanwhile, West Liberty had just returned to in-person learning this week and dropped its season opener to an undefeated Bellevue squad in overtime on Friday.
"It hasn't even given us any chance of getting in a groove," Case said.
One team looked like it played the night before; the other didn't.
Three early turnovers sparked West Liberty (0-2) to a fast 7-0 lead. Down 13-6 after the opening eight minutes, North Scott took control of the game flow.
Whistles were blowing often in the second quarter. The Comets had four of their five starters, plus a pair of reserves, all with two or more fouls by halftime.
"That's been our bug-a-boo through two games," West Liberty coach Matt Hoeppner said. "Our starting point guard was on the bench too much for our liking. We easily could've been leading that game."
The Lancers took full advantage.
They went 11-of-12 from the line in the period, part of their effort that outscored West Liberty 23-12 to take a six-point lead at intermission. Even while battling foul troubles themselves, the depth provided some breaks.
Case played 12 girls in the afternoon.
"We always are doing something free throw-related (in practice)," Case said. "That's big for us. We are able to get some girls back in there, it's not like we're playing six or seven girls."
Ball movement around the Comets defense provided the offensive burst North Scott needed.
All six of its made field goals out of halftime were from beyond the arc. Sam Scott started the third quarter with back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 12.
Ashley Fountain halted a 6-0 run by West Liberty with the first of her two made trifectas. Lauren Golinghorst delivered the dagger from the corner with under two minutes left in the contest.
Scott led the Lancers with a team-high 13 points and freshman post Makayla Farnum chipped in 10.
"We were able to move the ball really well, get open looks for everybody," Scott said. "We were amping each other up."
While the Lancers were able to hit shots effectively, the Comets did not.
Despite a combined 27 points from the Hall sisters — Sailor and Finley — they converted just one triple and in the second half, went 9-of-14 from the charity stripe, despite being in the double bonus for the entire fourth quarter.
There's no break for West Liberty as it plays another five games in 10 days.
"We're looking towards the next game," Hoeppner said. "If you're going to lose a game, those are the ones you want. We're trying to find out what these kids are made of."
