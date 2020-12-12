Lancers return to court following quarantine, snare signature win

Whistles were blowing often in the second quarter. The Comets had four of their five starters, plus a pair of reserves, all with two or more fouls by halftime.

"That's been our bug-a-boo through two games," West Liberty coach Matt Hoeppner said. "Our starting point guard was on the bench too much for our liking. We easily could've been leading that game."

The Lancers took full advantage.

They went 11-of-12 from the line in the period, part of their effort that outscored West Liberty 23-12 to take a six-point lead at intermission. Even while battling foul troubles themselves, the depth provided some breaks.

Case played 12 girls in the afternoon.

"We always are doing something free throw-related (in practice)," Case said. "That's big for us. We are able to get some girls back in there, it's not like we're playing six or seven girls."

Ball movement around the Comets defense provided the offensive burst North Scott needed.

All six of its made field goals out of halftime were from beyond the arc. Sam Scott started the third quarter with back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 12.