Late Alleman rally denies Awou's efforts

Many basketball teams have used lengthy scoring runs to turn the tide in a game.

The United Township High School girls' squad got a one-person scoring run Wednesday night from 6-foot-4 sophomore center Lorena Awou. She scored 12 straight points and 17 of the Lady Panthers' 19 second-half points.

But after UT rallied from a 12-point deficit to go up by four in the fourth quarter, Alleman got in the final word — and run. Closing with 16 straight points, the Pioneers finished their regular season on a high note with a 48-36 road victory in Western Big 6 Conference action.

"I'm proud of the way they battled back after they had the lead taken from them," said Alleman coach Steve Ford, whose 13-17 club finishes WB6 play at 4-10 and tied for sixth place with the Panthers (9-13, 4-10). "This is a good step in the right direction going into the postseason."

Trailing 30-18 just past the midway point of the third quarter, United Township started feeding Awou in the paint, and she went on a feeding frenzy to finish with 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

After hitting two straight buckets to get the hosts within 30-23 going into the fourth, she opened the final quarter with a three-point play. After Zainab Maiyaki tied the game, Awou hit two more buckets for a 36-32 Panther lead.

"We did a nice job of getting the ball into her hands, and she did a good job of finishing shots," said UT coach Carie Walker. "Zai Maiyaki also had a great defensive effort in the second half, which was key."

However, the absence of sophomore guard/forward Shawntia Lewis (foot in a cast) created a gap in the UT lineup that Walker knew would be hard to fill.

"Tia's loss on the floor, we felt that," she said. "We had others out of position, playing different roles, but I thought they handled their roles well."

For Alleman, the tide turned when sophomore guard Audrey Erickson and Tyla Thomas hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Pioneers up 38-36 with 2:23 remaining. Alleman then hit 10 of 16 free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

"It was definitely a whole team effort the entire game," said Alleman senior guard Averi Rangel, who hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points; her trey late in the second quarter gave the Pioneers an 18-17 halftime lead after trailing by as much as six points.

"She (Awou) is a great player, but I thought we did a great job on defense of locking everyone else down."

In the second half, Erickson picked up where Rangel left off. She scored all 14 of her points after halftime, including a seven-point stretch in the third quarter that fueled a 12-1 Alleman run.

"My teammates kept giving me open looks; no one was selfish with the ball," she said. "Averi really stepped up for us in the first half. She always does a great job, and we always look to her to score when we need it."

In addition to the efforts of Rangel and Erickson, Clair Hulke chipped in 10 points for the Pioneers, with Annie Rouse snaring 11 rebounds and hitting four straight free throws in the final minutes.

Now, Alleman turns its attention to the start of the IHSA postseason and a Saturday afternoon home date with Erie-Prophetstown in the opening round of the Class 2A Oregon Regional.

"This is a big confidence booster," said Erickson. "This gave us what we needed for Saturday."

