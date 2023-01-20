Late first-half surge propels No. 2 Pleasant Valley past No. 5 North

With just more than two minutes remaining before halftime Friday night, the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ basketball team was clinging to a one-point lead.

Jennifer Goetz felt her squad was “very blah” and a little down on themselves.

“People that know me pretty well, I despise timeouts,” Goetz said. “I just had something inside me that said I’ve got to call us a timeout. We’ve got to finish this half on any kind of positive note.”

Class 5A second-ranked PV responded well to the challenge Goetz issued during the stoppage, finishing the half on a 9-0 flurry in what turned out to be a 55-46 win over fifth-ranked Davenport North at Pleasant Valley High School.

“When coach called timeout, she said, ‘You have a choice: You can either settle or take it to them,’” guard Reagan Pagniano said. “We took it to them, and we needed that going into half.”

The win puts the Spartans (15-0, 12-0 MAC) in the driver’s seat for the Mississippi Athletic Conference title (a two-game lead over North). It also could propel them to the No. 1 ranking in the state next week after top-ranked Johnston stumbled to fourth-ranked West Des Moines Dowling on Friday.

“This was the ultimate momentum and confidence booster for us,” said PV junior Jessie Clemons, who had eight steals. “To beat a very solid top-5 team, it is huge and just shows the MAC and east side of the state is a force to be reckoned with this year.”

The Spartans had contributions from different sources in different moments of the game.

Halle Vice scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the opening half, but was crippled by foul trouble in the second half. Pagniano didn’t score in the first half, but tossed in a dozen points in the final two quarters. Clemons had 14 points, including five in the late surge before half that gave PV a 30-20 lead.

“That’s the beauty of our basketball team,” Goetz said. “We have multiple weapons, and some of those weapons do put the ball in the basket.”

North (13-2, 10-2) never completely went away.

After Pagniano dropped in a 3-pointer to give PV a 33-22 cushion early in the third quarter, North crawled back to within six on two occasions.

The Wildcats trimmed the deficit to five in the opening stages of the fourth quarter, but the Spartans responded with baskets from Pagniano and a three-point play from Clemons.

North finished the game with 16 turnovers and missed half of its 12 free throw tries. It also was 4 for 18 from beyond the arc, including 0 for 6 in the second half.

“We got it to six and I thought we were rolling,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “I thought we did a nice job when we would get some quick ball reversal, but I’m not going to discredit their zone (defense).

“With that length, you’ve got to pay attention and you’ve got to get to where you need to get pronto. There were a few times we were lagging behind a little bit and had some turnovers.”

North sophomore Journey Houston had 14 points and five rebounds. Junior Kyra Taylor chipped in 11 points and sophomore Divine Bourrage just missed a double-double with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

It was just North’s second setback of the season, both in competitive contests to PV.

“We’re right where we need to be,” Rucker said. “Competitive games, that’s what we need. For us right now, it is a good thing. You never want to lose and you always prepare to win, but sometimes getting it taken to you a little bit, that rearranges how you focus on some stuff.

“I’ll give my kids a lot of credit. They hung tight and I thought we battled on the road with a really good team.”

PV, meanwhile, proved it can survive without Vice for long stretches. The Marquette University signee picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter and sat for nearly five minutes of game time.

“Halle goes out and it is kind of like, ‘Are these young bucks going to handle it?’” Goetz said. “I thought we were rattled for a couple minutes, but they rose to the challenge. In the long term, that can be a huge thing for us to have other people step up.”

PV is the only undefeated team remaining in 5A with regional assignments expected out in the next couple of weeks.

“We’re dangerous,” Clemons said. “This gives us great momentum going into the postseason.”

Pleasant Valley 55, Davenport North 46

DAVENPORT NORTH (13-2, 10-2) – Divine Bourrage 4-7 0-3 9, Mariah Thompson 1-5 0-0 3, Journey Houston 7-13 0-0 14, Kyra Taylor 4-8 3-6 11, Alyvia McCorkle 2-8 3-3 9, Maya Arnold 0-0 0-0 0, Damia Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 6-12 46.

PLEASANT VALLEY (15-0, 12-0) – Jessie Clemons 4-8 4-5 14, Reagan Pagniano 4-11 1-3 12, Halle Vice 5-9 4-4 17, Quinn Vice 2-10 1-2 5, Addy Maurer 0-0 0-0 0, Isabelle Kremer 1-3 2-2 4, Hailey Asselin 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 17-44 12-16 55.

Dav. North;13;7;14;12;--;46

Pleasant Valley;17;13;15;10;--;55

3-point goals – North 4-18 (McCorkle 2-8, Thompson 1-5, Bourrage 1-1, Houston 0-4); PV 9-21 (Pagniano 3-7, H. Vice 3-3, Clemons 2-3, Asselin 1-3, Q. Vice 0-4, Kremer 0-1). Rebounds – North 29 (Bourrage 11, Houston 5); PV 24 (Q. Vice 4, Pagniano 4). Turnovers – North 16, PV 10. Total fouls – North 18, PV 12. Fouled out – Thompson.

JV: PV 44, North 17

Photos: Pleasant Valley beat Davenport North's girls basketball 55-46