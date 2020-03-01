Latham a lockdown defender for No. 1 Lancers

"Last year, it was more interesting to accept that role but this year, I've gone into it knowing what I've needed to do and that's been helpful to me," Latham said.

Latham has helped the Lancers allow just 39.8 points per game, fourth best in the Class 4A tournament field. Those numbers don't tell just how dominant North Scott has been on defense as it has held 12 of its opponents to under 20 points in the first half, allowing the coaching staff to go to the bench in the second half, skewing defensive numbers slightly.

It all starts with Latham.

"She's been really locked in all year long," coach Case said. "I think her voice too, when I give them opportunities to speak in the locker room — I don't want it to just come from us on the staff, I want their opinions — she's always one of the first to step up. I think she really understands the game defensively and offensively. She's been a huge piece of this thing."

Latham has made a living on defense in her North Scott athletic career. She's been a key part of the North Scott back line during the soccer season and was an all-state selection a year ago.