Latham a lockdown defender for No. 1 Lancers

ELDRIDGE — Between Grace Boffeli's scoring ability and Presley Case's court vision, it can be easy to get lost in the shuffle of North Scott's dominance this year.
But it's unlikely the Lancers are undefeated and the top-ranked team heading into this week's state tournament without the defensive play of Adriane Latham.
"She's been the heart and soul of it," North Scott head coach TJ Case said.
Latham has developed into a lockdown defender for the Lancers heading into North Scott's matchup with Clear Creek-Amana at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. It is likely Latham will be tasked with shutting down the Clippers' top option, Karsyn Stratton, at Wells Fargo Arena.
It's a role Latham enjoys playing for the defending state champions.
"I don't really look at the headlines, I don't care about stats but I'll just do all the little things I can to help my teammates, and I think that's what I do well," the North Scott senior said. "When we're going into a game, coach has a stat of what the leading scorer on each team has. That's a main focus, to keep them under five points a half. That's extremely important and that's what I work towards."
Latham's stats don't pop off the scoring sheet.
She averages just 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. However, she has 57 assists this year and the impact she has on the North Scott defense isn't easy to quantify.
"She's been our workhorse," coach Case said. "She's guarding the other team's best and I don't care if it's a big, I don't care if it's a guard. I really have not ever seen her matched up with someone and think she can't handle it."
With Boffeli averaging nearly 30 points per game, offensive opportunities have been limited for the rest of the Lancers. However, they've adjusted as the season has gone on, with the goal of getting back to Des Moines driving them. And Latham has had some breakout games this year, including scoring a career-high 13 points last month against Davenport Central.
"From the beginning, our coaches told us what our roles on the team are," Latham said. "I've accepted the role and I'll do whatever it takes to make our team better in the long run.
"I don't think it's a lot about us individually. I think it's more about the team and what we do best and a lot of our focus has been on defense and doing what we can do."
Latham started seeing more playing time last year as the season went on. She routinely was the team's first option off the bench when the Lancers needed a defensive spark.
This year, whether it's heading up the top of the Lancers' zone defense, or matched up against the opponent's top option in man defense, Latham has been a shutdown defender all season.
"Last year, it was more interesting to accept that role but this year, I've gone into it knowing what I've needed to do and that's been helpful to me," Latham said.
Latham has helped the Lancers allow just 39.8 points per game, fourth best in the Class 4A tournament field. Those numbers don't tell just how dominant North Scott has been on defense as it has held 12 of its opponents to under 20 points in the first half, allowing the coaching staff to go to the bench in the second half, skewing defensive numbers slightly.
It all starts with Latham.
"She's been really locked in all year long," coach Case said. "I think her voice too, when I give them opportunities to speak in the locker room — I don't want it to just come from us on the staff, I want their opinions — she's always one of the first to step up. I think she really understands the game defensively and offensively. She's been a huge piece of this thing."
Latham has made a living on defense in her North Scott athletic career. She's been a key part of the North Scott back line during the soccer season and was an all-state selection a year ago.
The correlation between the court and the pitch is not a coincidental one. The Lancers have had several players be standouts in both sports — Karli and Rylie Rucker, Karly Soy and Gina Percuoco to name a few — and Latham, who will play college soccer at St. Ambrose next year, can add her name to that list.
"We've had some really good basketball players that have been good soccer players," coach Case said. "I think the angles are very similar, I think the contact, when you like that contact, soccer is physical so that translates. She's been playing that for a long, long time and it's got to help."
Latham is one of eight seniors making their final trip to Wells Fargo Arena this week. That group has been playing together since third grade and have a close bond.
And though Latham won't leave her name in the North Scott record books like Presley Case and Boffeli, she's left her mark on the program nonetheless.
"She's such an unselfish player, which is the best thing to play with. She always has a smile, she just brings so much spark to the team, which carries over," Boffeli said. "We just know we've got to take each game at a time and playing with my best friends, Presley and Adriane, it will just be a surreal moment I'll cherish and I'll never forget those memories."