Leafs battle past pesky Pioneers

Down 14-7 after one, the Pioneers used a pair of 3-pointers by junior guard Averi Rangel to keep nipping at Geneseo's heels. The Leafs worked their way to a nine-point lead, but Alleman closed the first half with buckets by Caroline Adam and Annabelle Nienhaus, the latter a buzzer-beater that made it a 29-24 game at intermission.

"I can't be disappointed with that effort. We battled the whole game through," said Ford, who got 12 points on four treys from Rangel, with Avrie Schmidt chipping in 11 points and Adam snaring seven rebounds.

"We're getting better, competing with the top teams in the conference. That gives us confidence. But, Geneseo brought a lot of energy in the second half; they're a very good team. It's hard to hold down a team with that many weapons."

Led by a strong all-around game from sophomore forward Annie Wirth (13 points, nine rebounds, four steals), the Leafs got a second-half boost from junior guard Kammie Ludwig, who scored eight of her 12 points in the final two quarters.

After Alleman cut a 13-point deficit down to 41-32 on a Rangel trey with just under a minute left in the third, Ludwig and Maddi Barickman (eight points, four rebounds) drained buckets to put their club up 45-32 going into the fourth, a lead they extended to 18 early in the final period.