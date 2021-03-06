Leafs battle past pesky Pioneers

GENESEO — While Tuesday's showdown at Rock Island could determine whether or not Geneseo defends its Western Big 6 girls' basketball crown, this weekend's games provided their own unique challenges for the Leafs.
After handling United Township here Friday night in the first of potential back-to-back "trap" games, the Maple Leafs hosted an Alleman club Saturday that played like it was determined to score a big upset.
Ultimately, though, a 9-0 run spanning the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth gave Geneseo the boost it needed to pull away for a 65-45 victory Saturday over the scrappy Pioneers.
By surviving the weekend, the Maple Leafs (10-2) move into sole possession of the Western Big 6 lead at 9-2, one game up on Rock Island. The Lady Rocks fell 59-53 in overtime at Moline.
But after Saturday's battle, the Leafs are just relieved to have that slight edge in the conference race.
"Steve Ford is doing a phenomenal job with Alleman," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said of the Pioneers' first-year head man. "They've gotten a ton better since the beginning of the year.
"In fact, my daughter (Quinn) is in the third grade at Seton, and if she were to wind up playing for him, I'd be more than pleased with that."
Indeed, Alleman (1-9, 0-8 WB6) showed the progress it has made throughout a shortened season by battling the Maple Leafs tough from start to finish.
Down 14-7 after one, the Pioneers used a pair of 3-pointers by junior guard Averi Rangel to keep nipping at Geneseo's heels. The Leafs worked their way to a nine-point lead, but Alleman closed the first half with buckets by Caroline Adam and Annabelle Nienhaus, the latter a buzzer-beater that made it a 29-24 game at intermission.
"I can't be disappointed with that effort. We battled the whole game through," said Ford, who got 12 points on four treys from Rangel, with Avrie Schmidt chipping in 11 points and Adam snaring seven rebounds.
"We're getting better, competing with the top teams in the conference. That gives us confidence. But, Geneseo brought a lot of energy in the second half; they're a very good team. It's hard to hold down a team with that many weapons."
Led by a strong all-around game from sophomore forward Annie Wirth (13 points, nine rebounds, four steals), the Leafs got a second-half boost from junior guard Kammie Ludwig, who scored eight of her 12 points in the final two quarters.
After Alleman cut a 13-point deficit down to 41-32 on a Rangel trey with just under a minute left in the third, Ludwig and Maddi Barickman (eight points, four rebounds) drained buckets to put their club up 45-32 going into the fourth, a lead they extended to 18 early in the final period.
"We know (Alleman) has some pretty good players, and that coming in, we'd have to give it everything we had," said Ludwig. "We knew they'd give it their all and give us a game. But, there's always moments in games when teams get runs."
Now, the focus is on Tuesday's trip to Rock Island and a chance to grab their second Big 6 title in two years as a league member.
"I think we can definitely do it," Wirth said. "We all push each other, and we've worked hard for this."