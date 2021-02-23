Leafs cruise to third straight win

GENESEO — After hitting some early bumps with back-to-back losses, the Geneseo girls' basketball team seems to have hit a smooth stretch of highway.
The defending Western Big 6 Conference champions continued to gain momentum in their title defense Tuesday night, scoring the first 13 points against Sterling and never looking back on their way to a 79-52 victory, its third straight win.
"This was a really good team win. We played together and everyone was good in their role," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison, whose 5-2 club is now 4-2 in Big 6 play. "That's what we need to do."
Defensively, the Leafs threw a wrench into the Golden Warriors' works right from the outset. Geneseo forced Sterling (3-5, 2-4 WB6) into 11 first-quarter turnovers and 22 for the opening half as they opened up a 46-24 halftime lead.
With previously unbeaten Galesburg (8-1) falling to 5-1 in the conference with a 56-51 loss at Rock Island, the Leafs are now back within a game of the league lead.
"At the beginning, we were still trying to feel each other out, but now I feel like we have more energy," said senior guard Maddi Barickman. "We have more confidence in ourselves and in each other."
Offensively, it was Barickman and her twin sister Abbi who ignited the Maple Leafs in the opening quarter.
The duo combined to drain four 3-pointers and score 14 points in the first eight minutes, a span that saw the Leafs connect on 6 of their 9 attempts from beyond the arc. Geneseo opened the game on a 13-0 run and led 26-6 after one.
"We've been playing well, and in this game especially," said Maddi Barickman, who also notched five rebounds and five steals. "We've been building up our trust in practice, and that has helped a lot."
With the Barickman siblings setting the pace from the outside, junior standout Kammie Ludwig shook off a slow start to establish the interior offensive game for the Maple Leafs.
After missing her first six shots, Ludwig hit on four straight as part of a nine-point first half, then tacked on eight more points in the third as she went on to tally 23, matching Sterling senior star Brook Borum for game-high honors.
"I knew that my shots weren't falling, but that the Barickmans were doing a good job of shooting, so we fed them on the perimeter," said Ludwig, whose efforts were part of a well-rounded attack that included nine points and six boards from Abbi Barickman, plus 13 points and four steals from junior guard Ali Rapps.
The Golden Warriors kept on scrapping, however, getting back within 20 twice, at 55-36 in the third quarter and 65-47 early in the fourth, but could not sustain a lengthy run to get any closer.
Brook Borum's 23 points also provided a highlight for Sterling as she became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. She also had 13 rebounds, as did twin sister Bree Borum (15 points). Hailey Walters added 12 points for the Warriors.