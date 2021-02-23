Leafs cruise to third straight win

The duo combined to drain four 3-pointers and score 14 points in the first eight minutes, a span that saw the Leafs connect on 6 of their 9 attempts from beyond the arc. Geneseo opened the game on a 13-0 run and led 26-6 after one.

"We've been playing well, and in this game especially," said Maddi Barickman, who also notched five rebounds and five steals. "We've been building up our trust in practice, and that has helped a lot."

With the Barickman siblings setting the pace from the outside, junior standout Kammie Ludwig shook off a slow start to establish the interior offensive game for the Maple Leafs.

After missing her first six shots, Ludwig hit on four straight as part of a nine-point first half, then tacked on eight more points in the third as she went on to tally 23, matching Sterling senior star Brook Borum for game-high honors.

"I knew that my shots weren't falling, but that the Barickmans were doing a good job of shooting, so we fed them on the perimeter," said Ludwig, whose efforts were part of a well-rounded attack that included nine points and six boards from Abbi Barickman, plus 13 points and four steals from junior guard Ali Rapps.