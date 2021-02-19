Leafs' defense leads to rout of Panthers

Friday night at the Panther Den in East Moline proved to be a showcase for the strength of the Geneseo girls’ basketball team, as the Leafs excelled on both ends of the floor to run over United Township by the final score of 74-33.
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison stresses that defense wins basketball games, and the full-court pressure his players worked to perfection in the first quarter proved him right, as the Leafs streaked to a 13-4 lead over the Panthers in the first three minutes, and coasted to a 31-8 lead after the first quarter.
“Defense can dictate how our team plays, and tough pressure instills confidence in our shooters, knowing that we can shut our opponents down on the defensive end, and rebound well under our basket,” said Hardison. “We had a complete game against a developing UT team, with strong contributions from our starters, and from many of our bench players.”
Geneseo was never tested by Carie Walker’s young Panther squad. The Maple Leaf’s connected on 6 of 7 3-point attempts in the first half to lead at the break 47-16.
With the win, Geneseo moved to 4-2 on the season, and 3-2 in the Western Big 6 conference. United Township slipped to 0-5 on the season, and 0-4 in the conference.
“It has been tough so far for our players, but our attitude is great and we keep competing, continuing to work hard in practice and in game situations, and that is all a coach can ask of a young team that is still learning to play together,” Walker said.
Hardison said the Leafs are progressing as they get further into the abbreviated season.
“In our situation, we’ve played two conference games shorthanded, but we are coming together in all aspects of the game, our last two games have been our best so far, both offensively and defensively,” Hardison said. “With the COVID situation, I’m impressed by the attitudes of our players, they are excited to play and compete, and our team chemistry is exceptional.”
Leafs junior guard Kammie Ludwig, last year’s WB6 player-of-the-year, scored 23 points with three 3-pointers and quarterbacked the team’s defensive schemes. Senior guard Maddy Barickman also knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, and contributed four key assists. Sophomore forward Ann Wirth filled the box score with eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
United Township was led by senior forward Jade Hunter with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.
“Jade has had to carry a huge load for us this season, she plays every position on the floor, and provides the kind of senior leadership we need to keep the team positive and working hard,” Walker said. “We lost one starter from last season to injury, and another moved out of state. So many of our players are gaining varsity playing time and learning the game under fire in our very tough conference.”