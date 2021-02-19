Leafs' defense leads to rout of Panthers

Friday night at the Panther Den in East Moline proved to be a showcase for the strength of the Geneseo girls’ basketball team, as the Leafs excelled on both ends of the floor to run over United Township by the final score of 74-33.

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison stresses that defense wins basketball games, and the full-court pressure his players worked to perfection in the first quarter proved him right, as the Leafs streaked to a 13-4 lead over the Panthers in the first three minutes, and coasted to a 31-8 lead after the first quarter.

“Defense can dictate how our team plays, and tough pressure instills confidence in our shooters, knowing that we can shut our opponents down on the defensive end, and rebound well under our basket,” said Hardison. “We had a complete game against a developing UT team, with strong contributions from our starters, and from many of our bench players.”

Geneseo was never tested by Carie Walker’s young Panther squad. The Maple Leaf’s connected on 6 of 7 3-point attempts in the first half to lead at the break 47-16.

With the win, Geneseo moved to 4-2 on the season, and 3-2 in the Western Big 6 conference. United Township slipped to 0-5 on the season, and 0-4 in the conference.